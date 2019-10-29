UrduPoint.com
Friendly Relations Between Erdogan, Putin Reflect In All Spheres Of Cooperation - Envoy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin resonates throughout all levels of the two countries' cooperation, Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar said in an interview with Sputnik

"Turkish-Russian relations have been advancing very well in recent years, especially friendly relations between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Putin, which are reflected in all areas of cooperation between the two countries," Samsar said.

The envoy went on to specify that cooperation in trade, tourism and energy exhibited particularly positive trends between the two countries, adding that Ankara was very happy about this.

The ambassador also made note that this year was a cross year of culture and tourism for the two counties and that Ankara would participate as a special guest in the international cultural forum in St. Petersburg in mid-November.

Additionally, Erdogan and Putin had agreed to make 2021 a "joint history" year.�

Most recently, Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum of understanding on Turkey's offensive in north Syria, agreeing to conduct joint patrols in an area within the region. Ankara welcomed the deal as a "new era" in the two countries' cooperation. Russian media hailed the deal as "historic," and Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev said it was a "triumph of diplomacy."

