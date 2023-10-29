Open Menu

'Friends' Actor Matthew Perry Dies Aged 54: US Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 08:10 AM

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry dies aged 54: US media

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Matthew Perry, one of the stars of smash hit tv sitcom "Friends," was found dead at his home Saturday, US media reported. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times that Perry was found unconscious in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home by first responders. They were unable to revive him.

The LA Times and TMZ, which first reported the news, both said there were no signs of foul play, citing anonymous sources.

Perry was best known for his portrayal of the wise-cracking Chandler Bing on NBC's wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

Perry had battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol, and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions.

During a recent televised "Friends" reunion, Perry surprised his co-stars by admitting to having suffered severe anxiety "every night" during filming.

TMZ reported that no drugs were found at the scene on Saturday.

As well as "Friends," Perry appeared in movies such as "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards."

Related Topics

Dead Film And Movies Drugs Los Angeles Matthew Perry Media TV From Best

Recent Stories

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

7 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

8 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

8 hours ago
 Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

8 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

9 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

9 hours ago
Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

9 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

9 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

9 hours ago
 CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

CM takes notice of delay in registering 121 FIRs

9 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

9 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

9 hours ago

More Stories From World