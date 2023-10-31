Open Menu

'Friends' Cast 'utterly Devastated' By Death Of Matthew Perry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The cast of "Friends" said in a joint statement Monday that they have been left "utterly devastated" by the sudden death of their co-star Matthew Perry.

In their first public reaction since Perry's death on Saturday, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer told People magazine: "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which followed the lives of six New Yorkers and ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house Saturday and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," said the statement, signed by each of Perry's five co-stars.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they added.

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Perry had battled addiction and serious health problems for years, but news of his sudden passing has drawn reaction from Hollywood and fans around the world.

The cause of Perry's death is not yet known.

