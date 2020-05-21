Friends of the Earth Brazil Slams Bolsonaro for Involving Military in Amazon Protection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Brazilian branch of the international environmental group, Friends of the Earth, in a comment to Sputnik, slammed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for side-lining the country's environmental agencies in efforts to prevent forest fires in the Amazon and for authorizing the military to combat destruction and deforestation, saying it "subverts the logic of protection."

Earlier in May, Bolsonaro authorized the deployment of the armed forces in an attempt to prevent the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Under the presidential order, the military now has the authority to coordinate the activities of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA).

"When Bolsonaro hands decision-making about environmental inspections in the Amazon to the military, this subverts the logic of protection and imposes guardianship. Currently, the Northern and Amazon Military Commands refuse to provide this support and are reluctant to comply with the law, which orders the destruction of equipment in irregular situations used for criminal practices, when it cannot be removed, since it is the property of illegal miners and loggers," Friends of the Earth Brazil said.

The military does not have the necessary expertise to protect the Amazon rainforest from fires and illegal deforestation, the organization noted.

"After an IBAMA operation to combat illegal mining and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we saw once again the dismissal of career employees by the minister of the Environment [Ricardo Salles] and the president of IBAMA [Eduardo Fortunato Bim]. The appointees, instead of the technicians who for years had been responsible for coordinating environmental inspection, were ROTA military police, known to be one of the most violent elite troops in Sao Paulo state. And what was the experience of the military who will now lead operations that should ensure the repression of environmental crimes in regions with the highest deforestation rates?" the Friends of the Earth Brazil noted.

Bolsonaro has been consistently criticized by environmental activists worldwide over the mishandling of the forest fires in the Amazon last year and over his attempts to deprive Brazil's indigenous community of their lands in the region. Last week, the Rainforest Fund, a US-based charity organization co-founded by UK singer Sting, in comments to Sputnik condemned Bolsonaro's decision to send troops to the Amazon rainforest, saying that the military does not have the expertise needed to prevent forest fires.