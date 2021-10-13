Frieze London art fair returns after pandemic break

Britain's prestigious annual art fair, Frieze London, reopened on Wednesday, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced it online

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Britain's prestigious annual art fair, Frieze London, reopened on Wednesday, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced it online.

Staged in giant tents in Regent's Park, as well as across the 410-acre (170-hectare) green space, the event showcases both contemporary art and earlier works, including Old Masters.

The organisers cancelled the physical event last year because of the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, instead creating a platform for commercial galleries to show art online.

This year, with the art market returning to physical shows, more than 150 galleries are involved, but visitors have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

"Everyone is just so excited and happy," said Nathan Clements-Gillespie, artistic director at Frieze Masters.

"Everything about the last few years has been challenging," he added, noting that enthusiasts had adapted "but equally people want to see and experience art in person".