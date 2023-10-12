Open Menu

Frieze London Celebrates 20th Year Of Fairs In UK Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2023 | 01:50 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Emerging artists and big Names in contemporary art will both feature as Frieze London, one of the world's biggest and most prestigious contemporary art fairs, opens to the public on Thursday.

Now in its 20th year, the fair has grown in profile and spread to other major global cities since first showcasing an eclectic selection of modern art in the British capital back in 2003.

The fair is now a key date in the art world's Calendar and an opportunity for artists, gallery owners, wealthy collectors, enthusiasts and others to view -- and buy -- new works.

Kristell Chade, executive director of Frieze Fairs, said this year is its "most international edition to date," with 160 galleries from 40 countries exhibiting at its Regent's Park home.

"Obviously we have those incredibly exciting international galleries showing at the fair, but they are showing alongside a strong contingent of London-based exhibitors," she told AFP.

VIPs and contemporary art professionals flocked to the site Wednesday for an invitation-only preview, taking selfies or filming themselves in front of paintings.

"I am an architect and come to the fair to find some inspiration for my work, but also because I love watching the people here," confided Victoria Wagner, as she wandered the aisles with a gallery-owning friend.

Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, British artist Sarah Lucas and her compatriot Damien Hirst are among the headliners at this year's show, which runs until Sunday.

Hirst is presenting his new series "The Secret Gardens Paintings" at the entrance to the huge white tent hosting the event.

Millicent Wilner, one of the directors of the renowned Gagosian galleries, called that a "fitting tribute" for the fair's 20th birthday.

"Damien is an artist who's so integral to the boom of contemporary art in London in the last 20 years," she said.

- Galleries galore -

Following on from his cherry blossom paintings exhibited at the Fondation Cartier in Paris in 2021, the artist is again unveiling luminous paintings inspired by nature.

They are a far cry from the provocative installations and sculptures of his early days, such as the pickled sharks or bisected cow displayed in a tank of formaldehyde.

But the artist, who has offered works as NFTs with the original versions burned at Frieze 2022, has continued his innovative digital links by using artificial intelligence to aid creating the latest paintings.

The fair may only be opening Thursday, but the acclaimed British artist's works on display "have all been acquired by both private collectors and institutions", Wilner told AFP.

As well as being a cultural occasion, Frieze is also a major commercial event, with renowned galleries paying considerable sums to showcase the works of their artists.

Emerging galleries are also trying to make a name for themselves.

London exhibitors Public are presenting works by British artist Adam Farah-Saad, including a purple soda fountain emanating a cherry scent.

A few metres (feet) further on, visitors stop in amazement to see dozens of larger-than-life snails glued to a box.

Printed in 3D and painted by hand, they were created by artist Patrick Goddard in response to claims by some that Britain faces an "invasion" of migrants, explained Victoria Al-Din, associate director of the Seventeen gallery.

Last year, 60,000 visitors and collectors strolled through Regent's Park for Frieze and Frieze Masters, which showcases works created before the 21st century.

