UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Frigate To Be First Ship Armed With Zircon Hypersonic Missile - Russian Navy Commander

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 04:26 PM

Frigate to Be First Ship Armed With Zircon Hypersonic Missile - Russian Navy Commander

A frigate will be the first ship of the Russian Navy armed with the advanced Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A frigate will be the first ship of the Russian Navy armed with the advanced Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told Sputnik.

"Zircon will be placed on one of the warships of the Navy, frigates.

Modernization will take place, and we will test it... Now the tests are being conducted successfully," Yevmenov said.

When asked about the time frames for the adoption of Zircon, he said: "In the coming years."

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Huawei Cooperates with National Bank of Pakistan a ..

5 minutes ago

LHC allows bail to Fawad Hassan Fawad

7 minutes ago

Eight Indian tourists die after falling unconsciou ..

5 minutes ago

China to Take Part in WHO Emergency Meeting on New ..

5 minutes ago

German investor confidence hits four-year high

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.