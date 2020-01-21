Frigate to Be First Ship Armed With Zircon Hypersonic Missile - Russian Navy Commander

(@imziishan)

A frigate will be the first ship of the Russian Navy armed with the advanced Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) A frigate will be the first ship of the Russian Navy armed with the advanced Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, Russian Navy commander Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov told Sputnik.

"Zircon will be placed on one of the warships of the Navy, frigates.

Modernization will take place, and we will test it... Now the tests are being conducted successfully," Yevmenov said.

When asked about the time frames for the adoption of Zircon, he said: "In the coming years."