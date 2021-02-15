Frigid Arctic air, winter storms grip much of US

An "unprecedented" winter storm system gripped much of the United States on Monday bringing snow and ice to the southern state of Texas and bitter-low temperatures from coast to coast

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :An "unprecedented" winter storm system gripped much of the United States on Monday bringing snow and ice to the southern state of Texas and bitter-low temperatures from coast to coast.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the state and the National Weather Service (NWS) said more than 150 million Americans were under winter storm warnings.

The NWS described conditions as an "unprecedented and expansive area of hazardous winter weather" that will set record lows.

"I urge all Texans to remain vigilant against the extremely harsh weather," Abbott said in a statement.

More than 2.6 million people were without power in Texas, according to PowerOutage.US, and temperatures in Houston dipped to 16 degrees Fahrenheit (minus nine Celsius).

President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Texas on Sunday providing Federal assistance to supplement state relief efforts.

The NWS said Arctic air was driving a "polar plunge" that is expected to bring record-low temperatures to much of the country.

Much of the continental United States has been shivering under chilly temperatures for days, with about half of all Americans now under some sort of winter weather warning.

Temperatures have dropped across the country, with only parts of the southeast and southwest dodging it.

The cold snap has led to heavy snowfalls and ice storms that have caused a spike in electricity demand and power outages.

Icy roads have been blamed for several deadly accidents including a 100-car pile-up on Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, Texas, last week that left at least six people dead.