Fritz Confident Of Slam Success After Australian Open Demolition Job

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Taylor Fritz said he was "very confident" about making a Grand Slam breakthrough after dropping just five games to blitz into the Australian Open second round on Tuesday.

The world number four wasted little energy to Swat aside fellow American Jenson Brooksby, who is on the way back from a doping suspension, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.

Fritz, who is looking to build on a memorable 2024, will next play Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin in Melbourne.

"I think the general goal right now is to have just big results at the big tournaments. I would like to win a big title this year," said Fritz, fresh from helping the United States win the United Cup.

"I would really want to be in another Slam final -- obviously the goal is to win -- but just another opportunity at winning a Slam."

Fritz powered into his first major final last year at the US Open, before losing to top-ranked Jannik Sinner.

He also made the title match at the ATP Finals in 2024, again losing to the Italian.

But it has been more than two decades since an American man made the final in Australia, when Andre Agassi won the title in 2003.

"I'd say my confidence is, like, I don't know, it's pretty high, like an eight," said Fritz, who made the quarter-finals in Melbourne last year.

"I think sometimes when you're playing really good at the end of the year, that off-season almost a little bit kills the momentum.

"But I've been playing pretty well since the start of the year. There's no reason for me not to be very confident."

He came out of the blocks strongly against Brooksby, breaking for 4-2 and again to wrap up the opening set in just 28 minutes.

His baseline game was far superior and he dominated the rallies, earning a double break for 4-0 in the second set.

There was no way back for Brooksby, who was contesting his first event at any level since the 2023 Australian Open after surgery on both wrists and a 13-month doping ban for missing three tests.

"It's never easy playing that first match in a Slam, there are some nerves, so I did a really good job shaking them off early and playing really solid," said Fritz.

"I work really hard and I think a lot of that is shown in how I have been able to keep making improvements in the later stages of my career," he added.

