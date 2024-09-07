Fritz Defeats Tiafoe To Book US Open Final Clash With Sinner
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Taylor Fritz fought back to defeat compatriot Frances Tiafoe at the US Open on Friday, becoming the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final in 15 years.
Fritz, the world number 12, won 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 and will take on top-ranked Jannik Sinner for the title on Sunday.
"He overwhelmed me at the start and I was freaking out a little," said 26-year-old Fritz after securing victory with a 16th ace.
"I just told myself to stay in it, hold serve and apply scoreboard pressure.
"I did all I could to stay in it. If I hadn't have done that I'd regret it forever. In the final, I will come out and give it everything."
Australian Open champion Sinner earlier became the first Italian man to make the New York final with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 win over Britain's Jack Draper.
Andy Roddick was the last American to make a men's singles final at the Slams at Wimbledon in 2009. He was also the last man from the country to capture a Slam title when he won the 2003 US Open.
Tiafoe went into Friday's match trailing 6-1 in his head-to-head record against his compatriot.
However, he boasted the more impressive Grand Slam credentials, playing in his second US Open semi-final in his last three appearances.
Fritz was in unknown territory, having fallen at the quarter-final stage at the Slams on four occasions.
Tiafoe used that greater experience to hit back from 3-0 in the first set to clinch the opener.
Fritz, who had reached the semi-final by defeating fourth-ranked Alexander Zverev in the previous round, was unable to convert a set point in the 10th game of the second set.
He succeeded at the next time of asking to level the match before handing the initiative straight back when Tiafoe broke for 1-0 in the third and held the advantage to retake the lead.
In a match where there were few rallies and little real drama, Fritz levelled again in the 10th game of the fourth set when Tiafoe dumped a lazy drop shot into the net.
That suddenly drained the spirit from Tiafoe as Fritz raced to victory in a brutally one-sided decider in which his opponent managed just nine points.
Recent Stories
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
More Stories From World
-
Super Typhoon Yagi kills 2, injures 92 in China: state media2 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 12 results - collated2 minutes ago
-
Brazil down Ecuador, Suarez farewell ends in stalemate2 minutes ago
-
New York Fashion Week opens with call to vote from Jill Biden10 minutes ago
-
'My body shut down', says Tiafoe after US Open heartbreak10 minutes ago
-
Venice set to award Golden Lion after star-filled competition10 minutes ago
-
Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in NFL's first season game in Brazil11 minutes ago
-
Who said what on day 12 of the US Open11 minutes ago
-
Fritz ends America's 15-year wait, sets up US Open final with Sinner11 minutes ago
-
'Wonderful, weird world' takes Kenya's Dennis to last-gasp Paralympics cycling11 minutes ago
-
Brazil down Ecuador, Suarez farewell ends in stalemate12 minutes ago
-
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts21 minutes ago