Fritz Loses On Day Of Shocks At Japan Open
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) US Open finalist Taylor Fritz crashed out of the Japan Open in the first round on Thursday and Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas joined him on a day of shocks in Tokyo.
Top seed Fritz, who this month became the first American man to reach a Grand Slam final since 2009, was bundled out 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 by France's Arthur Fils.
It came just hours after number seven seed Tiafoe, who lost to Fritz in the US Open semi-finals, was eliminated with a 7-5, 6-3 loss to fellow American Brandon Nakashima.
Greece's Tsitsipas, the number four seed, went out with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 defeat to American qualifier Alex Michelsen.
World number seven Fritz won the Japan Open title in 2022 but met his match in the energetic 20-year-old Fils.
Fritz needed a medical time-out to deal with a back issue during the second set.
He could not recover as world number 24 Fils closed out the match in just over two hours to set up a second-round match with Italy's Matteo Berrettini.
