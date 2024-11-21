Fritz pulls USA level with Australia in Davis Cup quarters

Málaga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Taylor Fritz beat Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 to pull the United States level at 1-1 in the Davis Cup quarter-finals and force a doubles decider.

In the first singles rubber Thanasi Kokkinakis edged Ben Shelton 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (16/14) to put Australia ahead against the record 32-time Davis Cup winners.

Australia, who have triumphed 28 times, second only to the USA, last won the tournament in 2003 but finished as runners-up in the last two editions.

With Fritz leading the charge for a strong US squad, the Americans are hoping for a first victory since 2007 and he breezed past De Minaur in 71 minutes.

Kokkinakis emerged triumphant in the opener after a gripping tie-break, saving four match points and spurning six of his own before eventually prevailing when Shelton went long.

"I don't know if I've been that pumped up in my life, I wanted that one bad, I wanted to help my team," said the Australian.

"(The tie-break) was tough, we were both serving well, I think I only got tight on one shot.

.. he was serving incredibly, I can't even speak, I'm happy.

"It's a massive win for me... Lleyton (Hewitt, Australia's captain) showed faith in me, anyone could have played but I just wanted to give it my all."

Shelton, on his Davis Cup debut and chosen ahead of Tommy Paul by captain Bob Bryan, showed nerves in the first set and Kokkinakis took full advantage.

After Shelton held in the first game, the Australian won the next six straight to rapidly mop up the first set.

The American, ranked 21st, 56 places above his opponent, hit back strongly in the second as he came out with far more panache and immediately secured a break.

Shelton, 22, saved four break points for a hold to make it 4-2, utilising his huge serve, and served it out, sealing the set with an ace to force a third.

Neither was able to force their way ahead and a nerve-wracking and lengthy tie-break ensued with Kokkinakis eventually snatching victory.

The tie-break was the joint sixth longest in Davis Cup history.