Open Menu

Fritz Reaches ATP Finals Title Decider With Sampras Mark In Sight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Taylor Fritz reached the ATP Finals title decider on Saturday by defeating Alexander Zverev in three sets, moving one win away from becoming the first American champion at the showpiece event since Pete Sampras 25 years ago.

Fifth-ranked Fritz triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) over world number two Zverev in a thrilling match at the season-ending event in Turin.

Fritz will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday's showdown after becoming the first US man to make the final since James Blake in 2006.

Fritz could yet have the chance to gain revenge on Sinner for being beaten in September's US Open final following a gruelling match in northern Italy.

Both players had chances to take control in a topsy-turvy third set, but failed to capitalise on a host of break points before Fritz held his nerve better in the tie-break to claim a spot in the final.

Fritz managed to save three break points in game five of the third set, just when it looked like Zverev was set to take control of the match.

"That was probably the biggest turning point, I lose one of those points and that's probably it. That's kind of how it goes with playing Sascha," said Fritz, who got to the semis two years ago.

"It's awesome to come back and go a step further. It's an honour to be here so to be in the final is amazing."

Zverev was aiming for a tour-leading 70th win of the season but a his winning streak was snapped at eight matches after coming into Saturday's clash having not dropped a single set or service game in Turin.

Related Topics

World Turin Man Casper Italy September Sunday Event From US Open

Recent Stories

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

6 hours ago
 DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..

7 hours ago
 #DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in ..

#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..

7 hours ago
 Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget unde ..

Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister

10 hours ago
 IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on econ ..

IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters

10 hours ago
 ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passe ..

ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away

10 hours ago
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most ..

Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP

10 hours ago
 Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as ..

Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

16 hours ago

More Stories From World