Fritz Reaches ATP Finals Title Decider With Sampras Mark In Sight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Taylor Fritz reached the ATP Finals title decider on Saturday by defeating Alexander Zverev in three sets, moving one win away from becoming the first American champion at the showpiece event since Pete Sampras 25 years ago.
Fifth-ranked Fritz triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) over world number two Zverev in a thrilling match at the season-ending event in Turin.
Fritz will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday's showdown after becoming the first US man to make the final since James Blake in 2006.
Fritz could yet have the chance to gain revenge on Sinner for being beaten in September's US Open final following a gruelling match in northern Italy.
Both players had chances to take control in a topsy-turvy third set, but failed to capitalise on a host of break points before Fritz held his nerve better in the tie-break to claim a spot in the final.
Fritz managed to save three break points in game five of the third set, just when it looked like Zverev was set to take control of the match.
"That was probably the biggest turning point, I lose one of those points and that's probably it. That's kind of how it goes with playing Sascha," said Fritz, who got to the semis two years ago.
"It's awesome to come back and go a step further. It's an honour to be here so to be in the final is amazing."
Zverev was aiming for a tour-leading 70th win of the season but a his winning streak was snapped at eight matches after coming into Saturday's clash having not dropped a single set or service game in Turin.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Italy beat Japan to reach BJK Cup semi-finals11 minutes ago
-
Graham equals record as nine-try Scotland see off tenacious Portugal11 minutes ago
-
Protesters hold pro-Palestinian march in Rio ahead of G201 hour ago
-
Tennis: ATP Finals results1 hour ago
-
Eight dead, 17 hurt, in China school knife attack: police2 hours ago
-
Shiffrin masters Levi slalom for 98th World Cup win2 hours ago
-
Bagnaia wins Barcelona MotoGP sprint to take season to final race2 hours ago
-
Four French restaurant staff held hostage freed by police2 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon Man-yi pounds the Philippines2 hours ago
-
Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight2 hours ago
-
Venezuela releases 10 arrested in post-election unrest: rights group5 hours ago
-
Super Typhoon makes landfall in the Philippines5 hours ago