Fritz reaches ATP Finals title decider with Sampras mark in sight

Turin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Taylor Fritz reached the ATP Finals title decider on Saturday by defeating Alexander Zverev in three sets, moving one win away from becoming the first American champion at the showpiece event since Pete Sampras 25 years ago.

Fifth-ranked Fritz triumphed 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3) over world number two Zverev in a thrilling match at the season-ending event in Turin.

Fritz will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or Casper Ruud in Sunday's showdown after becoming the first US man to make the final since James Blake in 2006.

Fritz could yet have the chance to gain revenge on Sinner for being beaten in September's US Open final following a gruelling match in northern Italy.

Both players had chances to take control in a topsy-turvy third set, but failed to capitalise on a host of break points before Fritz held his nerve better in the tie-break to claim a spot in the final.

Fritz managed to save three break points in game five of the third set, just when it looked like Zverev was set to take control of the match.

"That was probably the biggest turning point, I lose one of those points and that's probably it. That's kind of how it goes with playing Sascha," said Fritz, who got to the semis two years ago.

"It's awesome to come back and go a step further. It's an honour to be here so to be in the final is amazing."

Zverev was aiming for a tour-leading 70th win of the season but a his winning streak was snapped at eight matches after coming into Saturday's clash having not dropped a single set or service game in Turin.