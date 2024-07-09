Open Menu

Fritz Roars Back To End 'one Leg' Zverev's Wimbledon Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Fritz roars back to end 'one leg' Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) Alexander Zverev said he was "on one leg today" after Taylor Fritz mounted a stirring comeback from two sets down to dump the fourth seed out of Wimbledon.

Zverev appeared to be cruising towards his first quarter-final at the All England Club before an inspired Fritz turned the match around, winning 4-6, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-3.

The American 13th seed's break in the third set was the first time big-serving Zverev had been broken in the entire tournament.

Fritz then won the fourth-set tie-break to level the match before breaking again early in the decider.

"It was amazing to do that on Centre Court, two sets down in front of this crowd. It's a dream," he said.

"The thing was I still felt I was playing really well for being down two sets. I was just thinking it sucked to be playing this well and to lose in straights.

"So let's take the third, I took it one at a time. I had that belief. It was just a couple of points here and there."

The American, who hit a total of 69 winners against 23 unforced errors, will face Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals.

Zverev said he had struggled physically as a result of a knee injury he picked up in his win against Cameron Norrie.

"I was on one leg today," said the German, who played with a support on his left knee.

"It is nothing that I need surgery on," he added. "It is nothing that doesn't heal by itself. It just needs time.

"I do know that also I had a great opportunity here at Wimbledon. I didn't want to pull out. Yesterday I couldn't practise at all. Yesterday I couldn't walk even.

"Today I felt much, much better. That's why I did try to play. I also knew I did have a great opportunity this year at Wimbledon. It's the best I've probably ever felt on the Wimbledon courts."

The 27-year-old, who was runner-up at the French Open last month, played down fears he would not be able to defend his Olympic title at the upcoming Paris Games.

"I have three weeks," he said. "From what I understand, it's going to be fine in a shorter period of time."

Zverev expressed frustration over the behaviour of some people in Fritz's box, speaking to the American at the net at the end of the match.

"His team is extremely respectful. I think his coach, his physio, also his second coach, they're extremely respectful," he said.

"I think there's some other people that maybe are in the box that are not maybe from the tennis world, that are not maybe from particularly watching every single match. They were a bit over the top."

Related Topics

Tennis World German Fine Paris Turkish Lira Olympics All From Best Top Coach Court Wimbledon

Recent Stories

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024

2 hours ago
 Blind murder case solved, two held

Blind murder case solved, two held

2 hours ago
 Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather conc ..

Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns

2 hours ago
 Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, ..

Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

2 hours ago
 Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers meltin ..

Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting

2 hours ago
 Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes

2 hours ago
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: ..

Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed

2 hours ago
 Polio eradication priority of KP government: Ganda ..

Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur

2 hours ago
 Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains ..

Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief

2 hours ago
 June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat ..

June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report

3 hours ago
 Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..

3 hours ago
 SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arr ..

SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape

3 hours ago

More Stories From World