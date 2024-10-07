Fritz Wins Delayed Match To Reach Shanghai Masters Third Round
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) World number seven Taylor Fritz finally made it into the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Monday, two days after his match against France's Terence Atmane had been suspended because of rain.
Resuming at 4-3 in the first set, Fritz defeated 161st-ranked Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).
"I thought he played really well and if I wasn't on top of my game... I definitely could have lost that match," said Fritz.
"I just stayed with it, and played solid in a lot of the big moments."
Fritz will next face Japanese qualifier Yosuke Watanuki.
World number 10 Grigor Dimitrov also managed to finish a delayed match on Monday, beating Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 and the Bulgarian will meet Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the third round.
"It's been very challenging the last couple of days," Dimitrov said.
"But we just have to make the most out of what we have."
American Frances Tiafoe ended Chinese hopes when he defeated Zhou Yi 6-2, 6-4.
"(Zhou) played a good match, obviously it seemed pretty one-sided, but the second set was very tough," said Tiafoe after beating the last home player remaining in the draw.
Recent Stories
PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week
Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..
Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!
Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40
Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today
Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach
Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..
Pakistan opt to bat first after winning toss against England
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Retail sales slightly up in eurozone, EU13 minutes ago
-
Mexico mayor murdered days after taking office23 minutes ago
-
October 7 attack took Israel back to 'square zero': Hamas official33 minutes ago
-
France's budget will 'fully' adhere to EU rules53 minutes ago
-
Five things to know about the Nobel Prize1 hour ago
-
Milton 'erratically' approaches Florida, likely to become major hurricane1 hour ago
-
UN issues urgent aid appeal to stem humanitarian catastrophe in Israel-hit Lebanon2 hours ago
-
Close ally of Myanmar's Suu Kyi dies of leukaemia: source3 hours ago
-
Sardinia's sheep farmers battle bluetongue as climate warms4 hours ago
-
Mozambique goes to the polls expecting little change4 hours ago
-
Vikings hold off Jets in London to stay unbeaten4 hours ago
-
City mayor murdered in southern Mexico4 hours ago