UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From 40 To 150 People Killed In Floods In Afghanistan's East - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 12:51 PM

From 40 to 150 People Killed in Floods in Afghanistan's East - Reports

Between 40 and up to 150 people were killed in the heavy floods in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, local broadcasters reported on Thursday, citing authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Between 40 and up to 150 people were killed in the heavy floods in Afghanistan's eastern Nuristan province, local broadcasters reported on Thursday, citing authorities.

The flash flood hit the village of Meherdish in Nuristan's Kamdish region, Ariana news reported, citing officials.

At least 40 dead bodies were found. Powerful streams of water demolished around 100 houses and also affected livestock.

Meanwhile, the 1TV News broadcaster cited provincial councilor Saidullah Nuristani who said that around 150 people were killed in the floods.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Flood Water

Recent Stories

Maulana Khabeer expresses concerns regarding contr ..

9 minutes ago

Exclusive: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince&#039;s visit to ..

12 minutes ago

Cambodia logs 765 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deat ..

1 minute ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 31,528,114 with ov ..

1 minute ago

Olympic organisers defend coronavirus measures as ..

1 minute ago

Airbus profits take off as deliveries soar

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.