Mantasoa, Madagascar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Madagascar, renowned for its unique wildlife and vanilla production, has a new claim to fame -- the island nation is Africa's first and only source of caviar.

The business is an unlikely project in a country beset by grinding poverty, but its owners are determined that luxury foods can play a part in improving Madagascar's economy.

"A lot of people laughed at us," says Delphyne Dabezies, the head of Rova Caviar, admitting that the enterprise was a big gamble.

"But we took the time to prove that this is serious. Madagascar caviar is now the only caviar produced in Africa and the Indian Ocean.

" The island off the coast of Mozambique is still only a minor player in terms of global production, which is dominated by China, Italy and France -- though producers in the Caspian Sea still boast the most prized caviar, from Beluga sturgeon.

Last year Mozambique produced a tonne of caviar in a world market of about 340 tonnes a year.

But its ambitious promoters hope to soon increase production to five tonnes.

The unusual plan is the brainchild of Dabezies, her husband Christophe and their partner Alexandre Guerrier -- all of them French entrepreneurs based in Madagascar.