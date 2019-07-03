UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From A Lake High In Madagascar, Africa's Own Caviar

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:56 PM

From a lake high in Madagascar, Africa's own caviar

Madagascar, renowned for its unique wildlife and vanilla production, has a new claim to fame -- the island nation is Africa's first and only source of caviar

Mantasoa, Madagascar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Madagascar, renowned for its unique wildlife and vanilla production, has a new claim to fame -- the island nation is Africa's first and only source of caviar.

The business is an unlikely project in a country beset by grinding poverty, but its owners are determined that luxury foods can play a part in improving Madagascar's economy.

"A lot of people laughed at us," says Delphyne Dabezies, the head of Rova Caviar, admitting that the enterprise was a big gamble.

"But we took the time to prove that this is serious. Madagascar caviar is now the only caviar produced in Africa and the Indian Ocean.

" The island off the coast of Mozambique is still only a minor player in terms of global production, which is dominated by China, Italy and France -- though producers in the Caspian Sea still boast the most prized caviar, from Beluga sturgeon.

Last year Mozambique produced a tonne of caviar in a world market of about 340 tonnes a year.

But its ambitious promoters hope to soon increase production to five tonnes.

The unusual plan is the brainchild of Dabezies, her husband Christophe and their partner Alexandre Guerrier -- all of them French entrepreneurs based in Madagascar.

Related Topics

India Africa World Business China France Enterprise Italy Mozambique Madagascar Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s semi-final qualification hangs in bal ..

8 minutes ago

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's top-secret deadly sub fire: what we know

3 minutes ago

Man dies after alleged custody abuse in Myanmar's ..

3 minutes ago

Rail transit systems operational in 37 Chinese cit ..

3 minutes ago

Italian social democrat elected new European Parli ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.