From Bethlehem basement, Palestinian distiller toasts global acclaim

Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ):In his Bethlehem cellar, distiller Nader Muaddi made fewer than 500 bottles of his liquor last year but has won international accolades and now aims to help revive interest at home in the traditional drink.

On the outskirts of the city famed for Jesus's birth, the 35-year-old illustrates the handcrafted way he makes Arak, an anise-flavoured drink popular in the Middle East and similar to Greek Ouzo, French Pastis or Italian Sambuca.

The cramped basement contains three small stills, six barrels and a testing area. All the grapes come from local farmers and he largely works alone, testing each barrel by hand.

This year, for the first time, he entered his Arak Muaddi in three prestigious competitions, going up against hundreds of others from across the globe.

In the London Spirits Competition, he took home a bronze medal in his category, while in New York he took silver and the Arak of the Year award.

And at the Berlin International Spirits Competition, he went one better and took home gold, as well as Arak of the Year.

In a small Palestinian Arak sector, Muaddi's boutique spirit sells for 150 shekels a bottle ($40, 36 euros) -- significantly more than others on the market.

"I am very happy that out of my basement -- using hobby equipment in the West Bank and all local ingredients -- that I am able to go up against multimillion-dollar operations and still dominate and beat them," Muaddi told AFP.

- 'Bordeaux of Palestine' - Muaddi, who was born in the United States and has dual American and Palestinian citizenship, said Arak -- made with grapes and aniseed -- was a staple growing up in the Arab community in the US.

It is supposed to be sipped slowly with ice as an accompaniment to food, acting as a palate cleanser between dishes during long, lazy lunches.

Most of what they drank in the US was produced in Lebanon, which has a significant Christian community and a vibrant alcohol sector.