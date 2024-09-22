Open Menu

From Blades To Pull-up Bars: UK Charity Tackles Knife Crime

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 10:10 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Ben Wintour looked over the equipment that made up the London outdoor exercise park: pull-up bars, parallel bars, angled benches -- all formed out of melted-down knives.

The equipment in each calisthenics park is made from knives provided by London's Metropolitan Police force: knives that were either surrendered voluntarily or seized in a bid to tackle rising knife crime.

"Our gyms stand as a powerful metaphor... that a negative can be turned into a positive," he said.

This gym at a park near Brixton, south London, is one of four in the British capital constructed by the "Steel Warriors" charity. Wintour and co-founder Pia Fontes set it up in 2017 to steer young people away from knife crime.

"There's a lot of awareness around it, but we wanted to understand what the reasons were for young people carrying knives," Wintour told AFP on a sunny morning at the gym, where around a dozen people were training.

He said a need for self-protection, bravado and a sense of danger walking the streets were prime motivating factors for young people who carried knives.

"We learned that the police take a ton of knives off London streets every month and we wanted to see if we could take that steel and use it to help young people feel more protected and safe walking the streets."

Well-meaning campaigns had been effective in raising the issue "but perhaps less effective at changing young people's behaviour and giving them real solutions", he explained.

