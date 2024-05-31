From cartels to cinema glory: five things about Mexico

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Mexico, which holds general elections on Sunday, is Latin America's second-biggest economy but is plagued by ultra-violent drug cartels and tensions with the United States over migration.

The Spanish-speaking country of 129 million people shares a 1,900-mile (3,058-kilometer) border with the United States which is crossed each year by hundreds of thousands of migrants without documentation to enter.

Former US president Donald Trump spent much of his 2017-2021 time in office pledging to complete a wall along the Mexican border, but only a small part of it was built -- although crossings dipped during his term.

His Democratic successor Joe Biden pledged to abandon the Republican's signature policy and not build any more of the wall.

However, his administration extended the barrier last year as crossings surged, with Biden saying he couldn't stop construction because the cash had been earmarked for the project by lawmakers.

Only 29 percent of the migrants who were detained at the border with the United States in 2023 were Mexicans.

Most were fleeing poverty or violence in Venezuela, Guatemala, Honduras, Ecuador, Colombia or other Latin American countries.

The drug cartels, which control swaths of Mexico, have turned it into one of the most violent countries in the world in the past two decades.

More than 450,000 people have been murdered and tens of thousands have gone missing since the government deployed the army to fight drug trafficking in 2006.

Gangs have hung headless bodies of enemies from bridges, and dismembered or skinned others.

Ordinary Mexicans, too, have repeatedly been targeted.

In 2014, 43 students at a teacher training college were abducted in Guerrero state and never heard from again.

The violence has spread to the resort city of Acapulco, once a playground for the rich and famous but which foreign tourists now largely avoid.

Mexico is the fourth-largest oil producer in the Americas after the United States, Canada and Brazil.

It is also one of the world's largest avocado producers, with 85 percent of its crop exported to the United States where it is used mainly in making guacamole.

A trio of Mexican directors dubbed the "Three Amigos" are behind some of the most successful Hollywood films of the past 20 years.

Alfonso Cuaron made the breathtaking space odyssey "Gravity," Guillermo del Toro crafted the dark fairytale about Franco's Spain, "Pan's Labyrinth," and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu made "The Revenant" in which Leonardo DiCaprio's character is memorably mauled by a bear.

Mexico was also the home of celebrity artist couple Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and of 1990 Nobel literature laureate Octavio Paz.

Mexico, home of tequila and tacos, is one of the world's hottest foodie destinations.

Mexico City claims three spots in the World's Best 50 Restaurants list and 18 eateries were recently awarded one or two stars in the inaugural Michelin Guide Mexico.

Mexico also boasts a collection of ancient pyramids that are smaller but steeper and more ornate than the Egyptian pyramids at Giza.

They include the Mayan "Russian doll" pyramid of Kukulkan, in the ancient city of Chichen Itza, and the nearly 2,000-year-old sun pyramid of Teotihuacan, near Mexico City.