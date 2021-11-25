From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocketing

From Albert Einstein's notes to a record-breaking Frida Kahlo to a 6.6-million-euro triceratops -- auction houses have lately seen a string of record-breaking items going under the hammer and through the roo

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :From Albert Einstein's notes to a record-breaking Frida Kahlo to a 6.6-million-euro triceratops -- auction houses have lately seen a string of record-breaking items going under the hammer and through the roof.

Valuations are becoming hard to judge.

On Wednesday, the Einstein manuscript went for 11.3 million Euros ($13 million) in Paris, five times its expected price.

That came just days after a storyboard for the failed 1970s film version of "Dune" sparked a bidding war that pushed the price 100 times above the valuation to 2.

7 million euros.

Market watcher Artprice credits a transition to online sales for sparking new levels of interest, particularly in the US and Asia.

"The auction houses were very behind the times. But Covid forced them to modernise and the result is that online sales have been spectacular and have attracted a new audience," said Artprice founder Thierry Ehrmann.

Many dynamics are changing, he said, giving the example of 30-somethings who prefer to collect art than buy their first home.