From here to inauguration: steps to a Trump presidency

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Donald Trump will make a remarkable return to power following his US presidential election victory Tuesday over Kamala Harris, but his inauguration is still two and a half months away.

Several steps remain before he receives the White House keys, including congressional certification of the election results, the formality that Trump supporters sought to disrupt when they stormed the US Capitol nearly four years ago after he lost reelection.

Here is a look at the winding path American democracy takes between Election Day and the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.

- White House visit -

date unconfirmed. The final vote tally is not yet in, but Trump has surpassed the Electoral College threshold that wins him the presidency, and rival Harris has conceded.

Joe Biden, the current president, has already invited his successor to the White House, and Trump's team says the visit "will take place shortly."

It is expected to be awkward. Trump did not extend such an invitation to Biden in 2020, nor did he concede defeat.

Now, after months of exchanging barbs and Trump regularly calling Biden "the worst president" in US history, the two will face cameras together at the White House.

- Transition -

Ongoing. Staffing up such a massive administration takes time, and wheels are already churning.

Team Trump has named his former small business administrator Linda McMahon and businessman Howard Lutnick as transition co-chairs, and says the president-elect will start naming personnel "in the days and weeks ahead."

Biden on Thursday vowed to work with Trump "to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition."

There is already discussion about two potential -- and controversial -- appointees in the new administration.

Trump has said he could name tech titan Elon Musk as an advisor on government efficiency, and vaccine skeptic Robert F Kennedy Jr to oversee health and food policy.

Key cabinet posts including secretary of state require confirmation from the Senate, where Republicans will hold a majority.

- State certification -

December 17. This step came under scrutiny by Trump and supporters in 2020.

Each of the 50 states plus Washington conducts a thorough review of the process of counting and aggregating ballots, and addresses any irregularities or controversies before the "safe harbor" day of December 11.

Technically, voters do not actually cast their ballots for a presidential candidate, but for electors who are part of the Electoral College and meet after the election to vote for president and vice president.

After officials verify the complete and accurate record of their state's election, the electors are required to meet -- this year it's on December 17 -- to cast their votes and certify the election in their state.

Four years ago Trump allies sought to cast doubt on the process and pressured local officials -- unsuccessfully, in the end -- to refuse to certify the results.

- Congressional certification -

January 6. The process finally moves to Washington. The ballots are ceremoniously brought to the US Capitol, and a joint session of Congress formally counts the electoral votes.

As president of the Senate, the US vice president is entrusted with making the final certification of the election.

That means more awkward moments ahead, with Harris set to certify the victory of the Republican who vanquished her.

January 6, 2021 was a dark day for the nation, as thousands of rioters riled up by Trump's repeated claims of election fraud stormed the Capitol seeking to halt the certification. The unrest forced lawmakers to take shelter, but ultimately the process was finalized, with Trump's vice president Mike Pence certifying Biden's 2020 victory.

- Inauguration -

January 20. A president's term begins that day at noon with their taking of the oath of office, the US Constitution stipulates. When 45th president Trump raises his right hand, he will become the nation's 47th president.

Trump broke with modern presidential etiquette and refused to attend successor Biden's 2021 inauguration. Biden is unlikely to respond in kind.

The ceremony traditionally has taken place outdoors, and since 1981 presidential inaugurations have been held on the US Capitol's west front.

