UrduPoint.com

From Morgue To Migrant Camp, A Search To Identify 27 Dead Bodies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:28 PM

From morgue to migrant camp, a search to identify 27 dead bodies

Exactly who were the 27 people who drowned trying to reach Britain this week in the deadliest migrant accident in the Channel? Activists dedicated to providing a decent burial have launched a painstaking operation in northern France to establish their names and nationalities and help distant families cope

Calais, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Exactly who were the 27 people who drowned trying to reach Britain this week in the deadliest migrant accident in the Channel? Activists dedicated to providing a decent burial have launched a painstaking operation in northern France to establish their Names and nationalities and help distant families cope.

Jan Kakar, head of a Paris-based Afghan group, enters the morgue in Lille on Friday afternoon, mobile phone in hand.

It's already two days since the tragedy off Calais and the bodies await autopsies in the city.

Kakar runs through numerous photographs and messages received on his smartphone.

Eight Afghan families suggest a son, brother, cousin were on the inflatable boat that went down in circumstances that remain unclear.

Kakar scrutinises a photo of one and is trying to figure out if the beaming young man with raven black hair sporting an orange T-shirt really died aboard the vessel.

Those sending the messages still cling to hopes of a mistake, that it was not their loved one. But if it was, they will have to decide whether to repatriate the body to Afghanistan or bury it in France.

Kakar has few illusions.

"They have brothers or relatives who are in the Calais camps and who have already confirmed they were on it," he tells AFP.

-

Related Topics

Accident Afghanistan Mobile France Died Young Orange Calais Lille Man

Recent Stories

Pakistan bans travel from 6 South African countrie ..

Pakistan bans travel from 6 South African countries, Hong Kong

59 seconds ago
 Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5594 MLCs

Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5594 MLCs

1 minute ago
 Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Boutefl ..

Algerians vote in local polls to seal post-Bouteflika 'change'

1 minute ago
 Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

Four held over aerial firing, fireworks

1 minute ago
 Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial ..

Guinea pledges to hold 2009 stadium massacre trial

4 minutes ago
 Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights ..

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.