Open Menu

From Movies To Marionettes: An Actor Swims Against The Tide

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 12:30 PM

From movies to marionettes: an actor swims against the tide

Liege, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Award-winning Belgian film actor Bouli Lanners tenderly applies the final brushstrokes to a traditional wooden puppet he is working on in the cellar of his home in Liege.

Following a feted four-decade career -- which saw him claim best supporting actor at the French equivalent of the Oscars this year -- the moustachioed star, 58, is increasingly turning from the silver screen to puppetry.

After inheriting last year a collection from his father-in-law, whose family had run one of Liege's famed puppet troupes, he is now looking to set up his theatre in his backyard with his wife.

"A puppet hanging in a library is a dead puppet, you have to give it life, make it play," he told AFP.

"Our goal is to transmit theatre."

In an age of computer-enhanced superhero blockbusters and streaming services, the couple might seem to be swimming against the tide.

But Lanners is convinced there is still room for the slower form of entertainment that has always had a special place in this working-class town of 200,000 in eastern Belgium.

"Until the 1920s, there were 62 theatres in Liege," Lanners said.

"Cinema killed off puppetry somewhat, but today there are still six fixed and three travelling theatres.

"Puppetry is still very present in the DNA of the people of Liege, and it's the children who come to see it, not the older generations."

Another part of the motivation for Lanners, a committed environmentalist, is to get away from what he sees as the unsustainable energy consumption of film sets.

"The wood for the puppets is basswood, and we don't need much," he says.

"We buy the props at flea markets. We paint the sets ourselves on bed sheets."

Lanners and his wife hope to stage two performances each week from January in their 30-seater theatre.

Their troupe consists of an impressive series of around 160 characters and animals including donkeys, snakes and dragons, which they will manipulate at arm's length behind the stage.

That is no mean feat, given that some of the puppets can weigh over 10 kilogrammes (20 Pounds) and stand 80 centimetres (30 inches) tall.

Lanners is still not turning his back entirely on cinema -- but reckons he will cut his output down to one film a year.

"I feel less and less comfortable with my place in this industry," he said.

"I want to change my life, and my ideals too."

Related Topics

Dead Film And Movies Wife Liege Buy Belgium January Silver Market Oscar Family From Industry Best Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Ba ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 28 Netherlands Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, ..

10 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 27 Australia Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, ..

12 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggress ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia make aggressive start against Kiwis

37 minutes ago
 What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket ..

What is way out for Pakistan to reach ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final?

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2023

4 hours ago
UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

11 hours ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

15 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

15 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

16 hours ago

More Stories From World