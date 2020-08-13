From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) In this digest, we will look at a wooden church in Moscow, a rare archaeological discovery in Siberia, and a mysterious liquid spill near Nizhny Novgorod.

Moscow will have the largest wooden church in the European part of Russia. A Peter and Paul cathedral is being built in the southeast of the Russian capital.

Construction began in 2019. The Siberian pine structure is set to be 131 feet tall. The famous Church of the Transfiguration in Karelia, in the north of Russia, is 121 feet.

Apart from the church itself, there will be a Sunday school and a home for priests and church workers.

"The aim is to build a wooden temple. It is about preserving the traditional wooden architecture. For instance, the ancient wooden churches of Karelia are the true gems, many of which have been around for centuries. Modern woodwork technologies help build effectively and even make the wood fire-resistant," a member of the press service for a Federal lawmaker overseeing the church building program in Moscow.

The '200 Temples' program was launched in 2009 and is funded by donations. So far, 76 churches have begun work, 10 have been built but aren't open yet. Several others are being either built or designed.

Scientists found a fragment of what could be a dinosaur egg in the Kemerovo Region in southern Siberia.

The egg is 125 million years old. At the moment, the egg fragment is in a field laboratory. Scientists suspect that it belongs either to a small dinosaur predator or a primitive bird.

The egg was found in the Shestakov Complex ” the site of several interesting discoveries. In 2008, an egg of a small dinosaur predator from 125 million years ago was found here. In 2014, scientists found numerous bones of Psittacosaurus sibiricus. This extinct reptile has been nicknamed a "parrot-lizard" because of a beak-like appearance of its jaws.

Shestakov Complex is home to two inactive volcanoes and several archaeological sites where skeletons of dinosaurs and other ancient animals were found. Since 2014, the region has been promoting tours of the excavation sites.

Unidentified liquid spilled from a reservoir in an industrial district of the town of Dzerzhinsk near Nizhny Novgorod. Local residents are complaining about a strong smell.

"It is not clear what kind of substance it is. There was some vapor which people mistook for smoke but there was no fire," the local emergency service told Sputnik.

The spill occurred near Korund factory, which produces potassium cyanide and sodium cyanide ” both substances highly poisonous, with gold mining as chief application. The factory also produces phosgene, various polymers and plastics.