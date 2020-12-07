From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) In this digest, we will look at a monolith riddle, a survey on retirement plans, and a devastating effect of the pandemic on the beauty industry in Russia.

There have been several sightings of mysterious metal-looking tall structures ” in Romania, the United States, UK's Isle of Wight and the Netherlands. There has been no official information about the monoliths and they seem to disappear shortly after they appear on the news.

However, in one case, the mystery was solved. Last week, a research and education center in Tula published a video about an enigmatic structure discovered in a local wildlife reserve next to the village of Konduki. However, there is a TulaTech inscription on the monolith ” the name of the research center.

"Quantum leap experiments are unpredictable, and an assistant's mistake sent the artifact to the US, then to Romania. Yesterday, the artifact, unofficially dubbed Object-542 by the scientists, was returned to TulaTech's experiment range in Konduki," the video says.

The research center used the monolith mystery to celebrate being shortlisted for a government grant. Simply publishing news about the victory would be too boring, the center said.

One Russian in five plans to work after reaching the retirement age, a recent VTSIOM survey showed.

Only 7 percent have said with certainty they will not work. Seventy percent have said that it would depend on the circumstances.

A small pension is the main reason to continue work for 74 percent of the respondents. Fifty-six percent want to be able to help their children or grandchildren. Thirty-two percent see work as a way to escape loneliness.

Twenty-three percent believe that those who are forced by circumstances to work after reaching retirement age deserve sympathy.

The survey was carried out on September 1 among 1,600 Russians.

About 40 percent of beauty salons in Russia have been unable to survive the coronavirus pandemic, head of the working group on spa revival at the Moscow office of Delovaya Rossiya business association, Natalia Filippova, told reporters.

"None of them were able to find a solution with their landlords and had to leave the market. In Moscow, the situation is better, about 10 percent [of the salons shut down] there," Filippova said.

According to her, about 10 percent of spa salons in Russia had to shut down.

Some 44 percent of the beauty industry workers began to work from home or rented co-working spaces because of the beauty parlor closures, Filippova said.