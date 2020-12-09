From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) In this digest, we will discuss presidential offices, a neural network that can help with a space launch, and a delivery robot.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have several identical offices in different cities, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday. The reporters' questions were prompted by media reports that alleged Putin has several offices in different residences that all look the same to ensure the president's exact location is never known.

"This is not true. You know that the president regularly holds public events, there are no identical offices. The president has many offices in different cities, he is using them, and you can see that," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the reports are part of an information attack on the president. As for Putin's location, the movements of the head of state are protected as a state secret, Peskov said.

The media reports on identical offices used Flightradar24 data on the movement of special aircraft Rossiya.

"As for the aircraft routes and so on, aircraft of Rossiya are stationed in many cities," Peskov said.

A neural network has recently helped figure out an unusual occurrence during the launch of a Soyuz rocket in July 2018, which may have been a precursor to an incident at another Soyuz launch, according to the article by head of the Flight Control center Maxim Matyushin and the center's employee Dmitry Makhalov. The article was published in a scientific journal on manned spaceflight.

There has not been any news about problems with that launch before. The next Soyuz launch, however, did make it into the news because of an accident ” the International Space Station crew was saved by the emergency systems.

According to the article, the neural network detected that stage B did not go far enough away from the rocket after separation. In fact, it was "dangerously close" to the central stage of the launch vehicle at one point, the article said.

During the launch in October 2018, when emergency protocols were triggered, the same type of rocket was used, assembled by the same crew. The side unit separated in a different way than it should have and crashed into the container with the rocket propellant.

The neural network was put into use in 2019, and, hopefully, may help prevent any such incidents in the future.

Yandex is now sending its own delivery robot with food orders in Moscow and Innopolis (Tatarstan). Clients of the Yandex food delivery service can now pick robot delivery as an option.

In Moscow, the robot-brought orders are limited to a central area. The option can be used, in part, by staff at Belaya Ploshchad business district, which is home to offices of large foreign and domestic companies.

The user is expected to meet the robot downstairs, next to the entrance (its number must be specified in advance). To get the food, one only has to open up the robot.