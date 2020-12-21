From Russia With News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) In this digest, we will discuss a mysterious tree theft, Michelin's announcement, and a Russian film recognized by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Residents of a St. Petersburg street were shocked and scandalized when they found out that someone had misappropriated their fir trees. About ten trees in Shavrova street were first prepared for replanting, as reported by local media. At the end of last week, the trees were discovered next to a nearby church, currently under construction.

The district administration said that it had nothing to do with the mysterious relocation of the trees.

According to a development department of the municipal area, there used to be a sign next to the trees suggesting that the plumbing specialists from the city's Vodokanal company were working there. A representative of Vodokanal said there had been plumbing repairs done at the site but they did not involve the fir trees.

Meanwhile, the church does not deny that the trees had been replanted. It says, however, that they had been donated and the donation had not been planned.

"We did not ask for it or express any desire to get them. We accepted the trees as a gift. According to the person who donated them they were to be replanted due to repairs in the area or cut down if no spot for them could be found. We will try to do everything possible to ensure that they stay alive," the church said on its VKontakte page.

Michelin rating will rank Moscow's restaurants next year, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday.

"Next year, Moscow will become the first city in the former Soviet Union to welcome the Michelin Guide ” the most famous restaurant rating in the world," the mayor said.

The capital plans to introduce an electronic visa, which will make it easier for foreigners to visit.

"The Guide's inspectors have been impressed by the variety of Russia's culinary heritage and the commitment of its chefs to offering authentic cuisine built around exceptional local products," the guide said in a statement on its plan to come to Moscow.

"The Russian capital is the birthplace of many new restaurants, run by young and passionate teams serving typical Russian dishes, often reinterpreting them in a more personal and contemporary way, without losing their original spirit. In tastefully decorated rooms that are conducive to escape, gourmets are invited to enjoy a wonderful culinary journey," the statement continued.

Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) voted for Beanpole, a historical drama directed by Cantemir Balagov, as the best foreign language film.

The film was short-listed for Oscars but did not make it to the list of nominees.

Short in St. Petersburg shortly after the end of World War II, the film tells the story of the two women grappling with the impact of the great war.