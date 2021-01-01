From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) In this digest, we will learn Russian officials' reaction to the latest flub by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as a lower house lawmaker's response to criticisms of Father Frost and how Russian corporate event organizers create holiday magic amid the pandemic.

RUSSIAN POLITICIANS LAUGH AT ZELENSKYY'S 'YALTA SAND' GAFFE

Russian officials on Friday had a field day with President Zelenskyy's blunder after the latter claimed in his New Year address that he would like to write that the Crimea peninsula belongs to Ukraine in the sand on a beach in the peninsula's resort city of Yalta, forgetting that there are no sand beaches there.

"Yesterday, Zelenskyy was going to draw some kind of messages in the sand in Yalta despite Yalta having no sand ... This is another lie. No one in the world believes that Crimea can be taken from Russia and only President Zelenskyy seems to think himself smarter than the rest of the planet, he even found sand in Yalta, where it has never existed as all the beaches on Crimea's southern coast are pebble ones," Russian lower house lawmaker from Crimea Ruslan Balbek told Sputnik.

His sentiments were echoed by the chairman of the Crimean parliament's tourism committee, Alexey Chernyak.

"All that he [Zelenskyy] can do is to send someone to Crimea disguised as a tourist, they will write in the sand and take a photo for him," Chernyak told Sputnik.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. The majority of Western countries, as well as Ukraine, have not recognized the referendum results and placed sanctions on Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic procedure, as the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

RUSSIAN LAWMAKER SLAMS UKRAINIAN BASHERS OF FATHER FROST

Russian lower house lawmaker Dmitrii Svishсhev on Friday took to task Ukraine for badmouthing Father Frost, the version of Santa Claus popular in Russia and Eastern Europe.

The Ukrainian news website Strana.ua on Thursday published a compilation of negative remarks about the beloved holiday character. According to the news outlet, some see Father Frost as a reminder of the Stalinist purges, while others compared it to a pagan idol. The Russian lawmaker tied such statements to Kiev's alleged attempts to get on the West's good side.

"Now they don't like Father Frost, while Father Frost, just so you know, is a fairytale character known since the mid-19th century, when most of modern Ukraine was Russia," Svishсhev told Sputnik.

Nevertheless, the lawmaker wished Ukrainian citizens a happy New Year and nice presents from Father Frost.

"And let those against have a visit from bad Santa," the lawmaker added.

CORPORATE NEW YEAR EVENTS GO ONLINE

During the winter holidays, many corporate event organizers have been scrambling to accommodate the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some opting for holding New Year celebrations online, according to companies asked by Sputnik.

"All our corporate New Year's parties got either canceled or shifted online. By the way, this segment is in demand not only among corporate clients but families as well. Clients want to spend New Year among those closest to them, that is why they order quests and workshops, which we design for each individual client, explain and teach parents how to run them, provide props, materials," one company said.

Not every firm has been capable of making such a transition, however.

"We see that the service of online-greetings has emerged in the market, but we have not yet figured out how to integrate such a system. Perhaps we will lose more if our Father Frost spends more time in office," another company said.