From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) In this digest, we will discuss a photoshopped lawmaker, a banned animation series, and an innovative eco-monitoring station.

A member of the local council in Belgorod, Igor Barschuk, posted a seemingly innocuous photo of himself and a woman who was awarded for professional achievement. The photo went viral on social networks, however, as some user claimed that the official photoshopped himself into the picture. They cited a photograph of him, in the same clothes and holding the same pose, posted earlier.

The local council does not plan to address the issue in any way.

"This is a real letter, members of the council signed it, it is all true ... He [Barschuk] wrote on his personal page that there was a meeting and the letters of thanks were given out ... Whether he was present there or not, it's a matter for his conscience," a representative of the council said.

A district court in St. Petersburg banned the anime series "Inuyashiki" and "Death Note." Both series are currently openly available in Russia and do not have any age-appropriate warnings.

Prosecutors asked the court to ban the series as they contain graphic and violent scenes.

Participants in the hearing watched parts of both series to form their opinion. Experts presented their findings.

"The series shows that there will be no consequences, that killing is acceptable. The ideas of the good and the evil are being washed out, the idea of unaccountability is being promoted, the instinct of self-preservation is being negated," Vasily Belov, who works for the St. Petersburg center for research and expert opinion, told the court.

A special monitoring system, which can change color depending on the level of pollution in the air, was set up in Technopolis area in Moscow.

"The most innovative thing about it is that it provides full information. Passers-by can see information about the atmosphere," head of the Moscow environment department Anton Kulbachevsky said.

The station is located in a spot where a large transport hub will be built. The station will keep track of carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, oxocarbon, nitric oxide in the air. The structure's transparent walls will be lit up with different colors ” red if levels of toxic elements are exceeded, green if the air is clean.