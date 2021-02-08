From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) In this digest, we will discuss self-defense against wild animals' attacks, special types of cheese, and an ethics guide for taxi drivers.

Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that people should be able to defend themselves against wild animals. According to the politician, a permit to carry firearms could help.

"Because of the extremely cold weather, wolves are attacking Arkhangelsk and other northern cities to find food and shelter from the cold. Our laws forbid shooting wild animals in cities," Zhirinovsky said in his Telegram account.

"This is bad legislation, people do not have access to everything they need to protect their lives," Zhirinovsky said.

The police in Arkhangelsk have boosted the patrols amid frequent sightings of wolves in the area. Earlier on Monday, the police reported shooting a wolf, which was spotted in the city.

Residents of Arkhangelsk and nearby towns have been posting photos and videos of wolves on social networks and sharing stories of wild animals attacking dogs ” in some of the cases fatally.

Prime Minister Mikhai Mishustin visited a cheese factory in Republic Adygea.

The region is known for its own sort of cheese.

The traditional Adygean cheese is made of milk, salt, and whey, and it lasts no more than 45 days. The tradition demands that it ripen in special woven baskets. About 80 percent of the work at the factory is done by hand.

The prime minister visited all of the factory's facilities, from the room, where milk is first taken in, to the packaging center.

The factory is planning to start producing new cheeses as well ” mozzarella, halloumi, ricotta.

The St. Petersburg transport committee has announced a plan to develop an ethics guide for taxi drivers. The news comes some time after a video was posted by a taxi passenger, who said her driver was watching porn while she was in the car. The company the woman used blocked the driver and launched a special email address for all kinds of complaints against drivers.

Meanwhile, the city authorities believe that the increase in complaints calls for a new guide.

According to the transport department, the guide will take into account notes from passengers and drivers.