UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

From Russia With News

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) In this digest, we will discuss self-defense against wild animals' attacks, special types of cheese, and an ethics guide for taxi drivers.

Leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky said that people should be able to defend themselves against wild animals. According to the politician, a permit to carry firearms could help.

"Because of the extremely cold weather, wolves are attacking Arkhangelsk and other northern cities to find food and shelter from the cold. Our laws forbid shooting wild animals in cities," Zhirinovsky said in his Telegram account.

"This is bad legislation, people do not have access to everything they need to protect their lives," Zhirinovsky said.

The police in Arkhangelsk have boosted the patrols amid frequent sightings of wolves in the area. Earlier on Monday, the police reported shooting a wolf, which was spotted in the city.

Residents of Arkhangelsk and nearby towns have been posting photos and videos of wolves on social networks and sharing stories of wild animals attacking dogs ” in some of the cases fatally.

Prime Minister Mikhai Mishustin visited a cheese factory in Republic Adygea.

The region is known for its own sort of cheese.

The traditional Adygean cheese is made of milk, salt, and whey, and it lasts no more than 45 days. The tradition demands that it ripen in special woven baskets. About 80 percent of the work at the factory is done by hand.

The prime minister visited all of the factory's facilities, from the room, where milk is first taken in, to the packaging center.

The factory is planning to start producing new cheeses as well ” mozzarella, halloumi, ricotta.

The St. Petersburg transport committee has announced a plan to develop an ethics guide for taxi drivers. The news comes some time after a video was posted by a taxi passenger, who said her driver was watching porn while she was in the car. The company the woman used blocked the driver and launched a special email address for all kinds of complaints against drivers.

Meanwhile, the city authorities believe that the increase in complaints calls for a new guide.

According to the transport department, the guide will take into account notes from passengers and drivers.

Related Topics

Weather Prime Minister Police Russia Company Driver Car Guide Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Women All From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed forms regulatory committee on ..

13 minutes ago

290 ,000 visitors to Dubai Safari Park during 3 mo ..

43 minutes ago

Ministry of Health withdraws pharmaceutical produc ..

58 minutes ago

Smart Dubai hosts roundtable for Cashless Dubai Wo ..

58 minutes ago

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.