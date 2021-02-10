From Russia With News

UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021)   In this digest, we will look at mask restrictions, a customs argument, and a morbid cult.

Two Russian regions have made masks in public places non-compulsory ” the Chechen Republic and Udmurtia. Udmurtia plans to make mask-wearing a recommendation starting on February 12. However, it will take more precautions at mass events from that time on. The Chechen Republic will also maintain a recommendation to wear a mask.

However, the head of the Federal consumer health authority, said that it was important to keep wearing masks.

"We have to wear masks, that rule is not canceled and will not be canceled, for the time being. That's the way it is now," Anna Popova said as aired on Rossiya 1.

Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the regions had the authority to decide on their own whether to make masks mandatory.

The Swedish clothing company is about to face off with the Russian Customs Service. The customs authority has launched a criminal case against Hennes & Mauritz over the failure to pay $43 million in customs duties from 2016 to 2019, Bloomberg news agency reported. The company reportedly paid this sum after an audit found discrepancies. However, a criminal case might result in an even steeper fine.

H&M told Sputnik the Russian authorities had not told the company of a criminal case.

The company says that it has been paying taxes in full compliance with local and international norms and laws.

H&M develops not only the eponymous brand, but also COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday, & Other Stories, and others.

A regional court sent the head of a cult, "Disciples of Christ," for compulsory medical treatment. Zemfira Gainullina is accused of complicity in a killing of a boy, the Investigative Committee in the region of Sverdlovsk said.

The boy, whose parents appeared to have been members of the cult, was found dead on the morning of November 28, 2019, in Yekaterinburg. According to media reports, the boy was killed by his own father who was trying to exorcise demons from the boy. Gainullina then allegedly attempted to bring the boy back to life and when it didn't work she helped hide the body.

The Investigative Committee, however, said later that there was no exorcism. According to the investigators, the cult, which was established by Gainullina, called on parents to use corporal punishment on kids if they broke the cult rules. One of the cult members was beating up his two young sons (born in 2005 and 2010) before finally killing the younger boy. Last week, the court replaced his criminal sentence with mandatory medical treatment.

