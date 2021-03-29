From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) In this edition of the digest, we will tell you if Russians are eager to vaccinate their pets against COVID-19 (spoiler: not really), refute claims about a looming epidemic of a sexually transmitted infection, and provide an update on consecration of a church located in a detention facility.

CORONAVIRUS VACCINATION FOR PETS

Russians are not yet ready to vaccinate their pets against the coronavirus, a fresh poll by the SuperJob job search service revealed.

The phone survey was conducted on 1,000 economically active adult Russians who own cats and dogs from March 18-22.

According to the study, only 5 percent of pet owners are definitely ready to vaccinate them against COVID-19. Twelve percent of cat owners and 14 percent of dog owners would rather vaccinate their pets than not.

In the meantime, 42 percent of cat owners and 38 percent of dog owners are rather not ready to vaccinate their pets, and 41 percent of the respondents who have cats and 43 percent of dog owners admit that they definitely have no plans to vaccinate their animals.

Another poll was conducted to see if Russians are ready to get themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus in the near future. As many as 1,600 Russians who have not yet been inoculated were interviewed from March 18-22. Only nine percent of the respondents are definitely ready to be vaccinated against COVID-19, another 19 percent are somewhat ready, while 41 percent of the respondents are expressly against vaccination. Thirty-one percent of respondents are rather not ready to be vaccinated.

"There are more men who are definitely and somewhat ready to get vaccinated than women: 34 percent and 21 percent, respectively. Russians aged over 45 are more interested in vaccination than young people (34 percent). Respondents with a monthly salary amounting to 80,000 rubles [$1,055] and more account for the largest share of those ready to get vaccinated (35 percent)," SuperJob said in a press release.

NO EPIDEMIC OF SEXUALLY-TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS EXPECTED IN RUSSIA

No epidemic associated with Mycoplasma genitalium, which causes a sexually transmitted infection, is expected in Russia, there are occasional surges, but the infection is curable, Alexander Gorelov ” the deputy director for research at the Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor's central research institute, and an associate member of the Russian academy of Sciences ” told Sputnik.

This weekend, urologist Evgeny Grekov warned Russians about the spreading of the sexually transmitted infection caused by the Mycoplasma genitalium antibiotic-resistant bacterium. He said it is "practically incurable" and can cause infertility.

"Mycoplasma genitalium is one of the causative agents of sexually transmitted diseases. No epidemic associated with Mycoplasma genitalium is expected. There are occasional increases in incidence, but definitely not an epidemic," Gorelov assured, stressing that test systems to detect the pathogen are available and diagnostics is therefore not a problem.

Gorelov warned Russians against self-medication, calling on them to seek medical attention if symptoms appear, as a doctor can identify the pathogen and prescribe necessary drugs.

"This infection can certainly be cured. It is treated with antibiotics, but a drug must be prescribed by a doctor. In fact, the symptoms are quite typical in all genital infections, with the exception of syphilis, so it is necessary to diagnose and prescribe therapy in accordance with the sensitivity of antibacterial drugs, because the problem of resistance is quite relevant. Therefore, it is necessary to strictly follow doctor's recommendations and not to self-medicate," Gorelov said.

The expert clarified that condoms should be used to prevent infection, and it is also desirable to have a long-standing sexual partner.

CHURCH IN MOSCOW'S FAMOUS DETENTION CENTER TO BE CONSECRATED ON EASTER

The church of the Joy of All Who Sorrow icon, located in Moscow's Matrosskaya Tishina detention center, will be consecrated on Easter, which is celebrated on May 2 this year, lower house lawmaker Vladimir Resin, who is in charge of the special initiative for Orthodox churches construction in the Russian capital, revealed.

"By the beginning of May, the completion of on-site improvements on the territory of the church of the Joy of All Who Sorrow icon in the capital's Matrosskaya Tishina detention facility should be ensured. By Easter 2021, there are plans to carry out a modest consecration," Resin said, as quoted by his press service.

The temple complex was put into commission a year ago, but the consecration was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Inmates should not be infringed on their rights, including their need to visit churches. It was decided to build churches in all the pre-trial detention centers in Moscow," Resin added.

At the request of the prisoners, access to the temple was provided for those of them who were previously "deprived of the opportunity to pray and worship," Resin went on to say. An Orthodox library and a historical and religious center are located in the basement of the church.

According to the Russian detention authority, there are plans to build a church in every detention center in the future.