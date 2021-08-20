From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) In this digest, we will tell you about sports and personal care ” the ongoing 2021 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow, the success of Russian tennis starts in Cincinnati and demand for manicure and trendy hairstyles among Russian men.

RUSSIAN MEN PAY MORE ATTENTION TO HAIRSTYLE AND MANICURE

Russian men started to pay more attention to personal care this summer, they especially focus on their hairstyle and manicure, experts from the price comparison service Price.ru said.

According to the service, Russians, in general, began to take care of their appearance more carefully this summer, in comparison to last year where more COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

"Interestingly enough, men started to pay more attention to personal care. Such services as men's manicure (+ 148%) and pedicure (+ 65%), men's hair coloring (+ 36%), men's perm (+ 420%), and even men's hair removal (+ 27%) show a significant increase in demand. Demand for men's trimmers (+ 62%) and electric shavers (+ 40%) also increased," the experts said.

Moreover, Russians began to pay more attention to mental health, which they improve with the help of various relaxing spa treatments and massages. Thus, the demand for relaxing massage has grown by 53%, and by 121% for the float procedure.

RUSSIAN TENNIS PLAYERS REACH QUARTERFINALS OF CINCINNATI MASTERS

Two Russian tennis players, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles tournament of Cincinnati Masters held in Ohio.

Medvedev managed to defeat US tennis player Michael McDonald (6-2, 6-2) and Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov (6-3, 6-3) in previous rounds.

At the same time, Rublev won against Marin Cilic from Croatia (5-7, 6-3, 6-1) and Gael Monfils of France (7-6, 7-6).

Medvedev will face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinal while Ruble will be up against another French player, Benoit Paire. If both Russians win their games, they will play against each other in the semifinal.

FIFA PRESIDENT TO CROWN MOSCOW BEACH SOCCER CUP WINNERS

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will arrive in Moscow to award medals to winners of the 2021 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup, FIFA Secretary-General Farma Samoura has confirmed.

The tournament started in the Russian capital on Thursday and will last until August 29. Samoura herself already arrived in Moscow.

"Delighted to be back in Moscow's #Luzhniki 3 years after the last @FIFAWorldCup took place in Russia.

Today I'm here for @FIFAcom Beach Soccer World Cup," Samoura tweeted.

In their first game, the Russian team secured a dramatic extra-time win (5-4) against the United States.

WHAT TEACHERS THINK ABOUT SCHOOL CURRICULUM

Russian teachers consider it necessary to add new subjects to the school curriculum, such as financial and digital literacy, psychology, innovative technologies, emotional intelligence and creativeness, according to a study by the YaKlass international educational company, which interviewed 2,113 respondents across the country.

"A quarter of teachers (23%) named psychology as the main subject that needs to be added to the school curriculum. 18% of respondents named financial literacy, 17% named innovative technologies, 13% each named digital literacy and emotional intelligence, 9% named creative techniques. Teachers also proposed including basic programming (4%) and an additional foreign language (3%) to the curriculum," the study says.

About 71% of teachers believe that the current school system is outdated.

"55% believe school education is partially obsolete, 16% think it is completely outdated. Only one-third of the respondents (29%) are convinced that the educational system corresponds to the modern needs of students and the labor market," YaKlass says.

Teachers with up to five years of work experience qualify the school education as outdated more often than others (29%).

Half of those surveyed think that irregular workload (including administrative issues) is the main disadvantage of the system.

"For 17% of the respondents, the main disadvantage is the excessive load on schoolchildren, 10% of teachers each mentioned the lack of curriculum customization to meet the needs of students, and lack of focus on teaching the skills necessary in modern society," the study revealed.

Asked about the main change that took place in the school education system over the past 10 years, 33% of teachers named the change in the function of the school, which now just focuses on getting children prepared to take unified exams.

"Another one-third of the respondents (29%) note an increase in the volume of paperwork, 20% point to the appearance of unnecessary school subjects that create an excessive burden on teachers and students, 10% say the quality of teaching materials is decreasing, and only 6% believe that school education is becoming better oriented towards practical knowledge," YaKlass said.