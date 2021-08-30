From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Today, we will discover how Russians spent the one-time payment for schoolchildren (and how many of them actually prioritized their own needs), tell you about the most unusual weekend race, and also update you on Russia's beach soccer team performance at the domestic tournament.

HOW RUSSIANS SPEND ALLOWANCE FOR SCHOOL KIDS

The majority of Russians spent the one-time payment for schoolchildren, totaling 10,000 rubles ($136), on clothes, shoes or stationery for children, according to a study by the Synergy University, which interviewed 5,000 parents across the country in August. At the same time, around one-quarter of parents spent the payment on their own needs.

The payment is provided to Russian families with children who turn six no later than September 1, 2021, and those aged under 18. According to the government's estimates, over 20 million children have already received the payment.

"Around 69.5% have already fully spent the 10,000-ruble payment, while 19.4% have spent only some part of it. Another 6.8% put it by for a rainy day. At the same time, 4.3% of Russians could not answer how they used the money, "the poll showed.

It is noted that 76.2% of Russians who used the money spent it directly on children: clothing and footwear (49.2%), stationery (32.1%), electronics (12%) and entertainment (6.7%).

"Almost a quarter of the respondents (23.8%) admitted that they spent the funds on expenses unrelated to preparing children for school. In particular, 40.8% of them spent the 'presidential' money on food, 25.9% spent it on housing and communal services, 15% on clothing and footwear for adults, 12% on recreation, and 6.3% on paying off debts," the Synergy University said.

As many as 74.7% of the parents polled expect new regular payments from the government within the next year, while the remaining 25.3% believe the opposite. At the same time, 68.2% of respondents believe that 10,000 rubles is not enough to support families with children. The rest hold the opposite point of view.

The payments before the start of the school year should be made annually, 92.1% of parents believe. At the same time, half of the citizens (54.5%) consider it necessary to regulate the use of the allowance.

Most of the supporters of regulation (82.4%) think such payments should be spent exclusively on needs related to education.

The traditional High Heel Race took place on the Kremlin embankment in Russia's Kazan this weekend. For the first time ever, men also covered the 60-meter (196-feet) distance wearing 10-centimeter (4-inch) heels, organizers of the event told Sputnik.

"The most unusual and spectacular race of this season was attended not only by women, but also by men who have the skill of running in high-heeled shoes. The main condition for participation was the height of the heel, which should reach 10-12 centimeters," the organizers said.

About 15 women and three men took part in the race. The main prizes were a certificate to a shoe store (for women) and sneakers (for men).

"I run and train all the time, it probably helped me. But not on heels of course, I usually wear sneakers," Nikolay Pozharov, the winner of the men's race, said, noting that he wore heels for the first time ever and admitting that it is too hard.

RUSSIA TRIUMPHS ON DOMESTIC BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP

The Russian national beach soccer team won the domestic world cup after beating Japan on Sunday.

The final score of the game was 5-2 ” Goals for the Russian side were scored by Fedor Zemskov, Yuri Krasheninnikov (2), Andrei Novikov, and Artur Paporotnyi, while the Japanese team responded with two goals scored by Takuya Akaguma.

Russians and Japanese already faced each other during the group stage at the Moscow-hosted tournament, and the Russian side won 7-1.

On the road to the final, the hosts defeated Spain in the quarterfinals and Switzerland in the semifinals.

After winning the 2021 tournament, Russia is now the three-time holder of the beach soccer world cup. Previously, the Russian team won in 2011 and 2013.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned that Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino discussed the world cup during a recent phone conversation. The FIFA head praised the organization of the Moscow-hosted tournament, Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that Putin called Mikhail Likhachev, the head coach of the national beach soccer team, to congratulate him on the victory.