From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Today, we will tell you about whether it is important for Russian students to find a future job while studying at a university, what is the most popular destination for vaccine tourism, and what professions youngsters opt for.

Nearly half of Russians believe the most important thing while being a student is to study well, while more than a third consider it important, first of all, to establish contacts with potential employers and look for future work, according to a fresh poll conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM).

A total of 45% of respondents prioritize studying well, while others opt for establishing contacts with potential employers and looking for future work (36%), learning to live independently, acquiring adult behavior skills (36 %), being active and taking part in student activities (17%), communicating with peers, finding friends, and starting a family (14%).

According to the findings, 21% of Russians have students in their families, and another 5% of respondents are students themselves. Every 20th respondent has teachers in his family.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adults via a telephone interview on January 19. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a 95% probability.

Ticket sales to Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Bulgaria and Croatia, where you can get immunized with a coronavirus vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Union, peaked in December 2021, the Ozon travel online booking service told Sputnik.

"According to Ozon Travel, Yerevan was the most visited foreign city in 2021 for Russians. From Moscow to Yerevan, you can have time to go to receive a vaccine in one day, there are several flights a day. For foreigners, they offer two drugs: Moderna and AstraZeneca. All vaccines are two-component, therefore, you will have to come twice, after the second component a Eurocertificate will be issued," the service said.

Tourists can get vaccinated in Yerevan at any mobile center and sign up for the service in advance through the EarlyOne application. The average price of a one-way flight in autumn amounted to less than 9,000 rubles ($115), but in winter the price grew to 10,000.

Russians do not need a visa, they can enter with an internal passport, present a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination upon arrival. Foreign citizens vaccinated with Sputnik V may also receive a booster dose of the vaccine in Armenia.

"Another former Soviet country that does not skimp on vaccinations is Kyrgyzstan. It issues electronic certificates that are suitable for entering Europe but are not suitable for visiting public places. So, you can go to Paris, but not to the Louvre," the service said, noting that the country offers the vaccine by China's Sinopharm.

Twice as many tourists from Russia decided to go to Kyrgyzstan in December than in October and November. The average price of a one-way ticket in December amounted to more than 9,000 rubles.

The service added that Croatia had become a particularly popular destination in the Balkans, where Russians go to receive a vaccine, according to the results of 2021. Among other popular European destinations were Serbia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, and Greece.

MOST POPULAR PROFESSIONS AMONG YOUNGSTERS

Design engineers and 1C programmers top the list of highly paid vacancies for young professionals in Russia, a fresh study by the Rabota.ru job search service found.

"A high income is available to a 1C programmer in a Moscow trading company ” from 170,000 rubles per month. The applicant is required to know basic business processes, 1C configurations and the query language, as well as the ability to program in managed forms and write data exchange rules," the service's analysts said.

At the same time, a design engineer is offered an income of up to 150,000 rubles a month at a production site in St. Petersburg. The duties include the creation of working drawings for production and the calculation of the cost of the order. The employer will pay for mobile communication, and compensate for the cost of gasoline.

Stone carver vacancy in Novy Oskol ranks third, with an income of up to 140,000 rubles. The requirements for a candidate for this position are standard ” to be able to work with power tools, be sociable and ready to learn. Among the duties of an employee are carving figures from stone and timely execution of orders.