From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Today, we will tell you how many Russians are going to follow the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, a record number of marriages registered in Moscow over the past four years, and the latest news about the carsharing service in the capital.

More than half of Russians ” 83% ” are aware of the upcoming Olympics in Beijing, 66% plan to follow the competition, while a quarter of them believe that Russian athletes have chances to top the medal count, a senior researcher at the Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), Mikhail Mamonov, said.

"We recorded a fairly high level of awareness about the Olympic Games. Today, 83% already know that such games will take place, while 39% of them declared a high level of immersion in the material," Mamonov told a roundtable discussion.

The level of awareness is high in all age groups, but the respondents of pre-retirement and retirement age groups turned out to be the most interested in sports. In this age group, 92-95% of respondents stated that they know about the upcoming Olympics.

"Overall, 66% of our respondents said that they would follow the upcoming Games. At the same time, 17% would regularly watch broadcasts from competitions in all sports, another 7% said they would watch broadcasts of competitions only in those sports where the Russians have a chance of top places. And 42% said they would watch depending on their interest," the researcher said.

Only almost a third or 32% of Russians said that so far they are not interested in this topic, but the study showed that everything depends on the course of the Games.

Russians mainly plan to follow biathlon (33%), figure skating (32%), hockey (22%) and skiing (20%), he added.

At the same time, 89% of Russians could not name one of the participants in the Beijing Olympics from the Russian team. Only 11% of respondents completed this task.

Every fourth respondent said that in the overall medal count, Russia can rank first, 42% believe that we will take either second or third place in the medal count, with China and the US named the main competitors.

The largest number of marriages in four years ” some 87,000 ” was registered in 2021 in the Russian capital, marking a 32% increase compared to 2020 and a 5% rise compared to 2019, the city mayor's office said on Friday.

In 2021, there was a great interest among the newlyweds in outdoor marriage registration ceremonies.

"The oldest groom last year was 95 years old, his bride was 79 (years old). And the oldest bride was a 91-year-old woman, she married the 63-year-old groom," the mayor's office said in a statement.

Most marriages were between 25-year-olds. The most popular age period for men is between 25 and 32 years old, and for women between 23 and 30 years old.

New models of cars have become available at the Moscow carsharing service in 2021, Maksim Liksutov, the head of the Russian capital's transport department, told Sputnik on Friday.

Now, clients have even more choice of cars for rent because last year the permissible dimensions of cars were increased in the capital to 495 centimeters (16.2 feet) in length and 200 centimeters in width.

"You can already rent in the service: Volkswagen Tiguan, Toyota RAV4, Kia Soul, Audi A4, Mitsubishi Outlander, Haval Jolion and new Tesla Model 3 electric cars. So, last year, 4,300 old cars dropped out of the service, but 8,500 new cars were added," Liksutov said.

Among them, there are more than 4,500 new cars from Delimobil, about 3,000 from CityDrive and more than a thousand from BelkaCar.

"Thanks to the support of Mayor of Moscow (Sergey Sobyanin), in 2021, companies received more than 275 million rubles ($3.6 million) to renew their car park and replace 11,900 vehicles," the official added.