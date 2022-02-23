From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Today, we will tell you what character traits are appreciated the most in men in Russia, about an intelligent transportation system to be tested in one of the Russian regions, and whether it is popular with Russian men to see a beauty doctor.

Among character traits of men that Russians value the most are honesty, truthfulness, and responsibility, the Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) revealed in a fresh survey dedicated to Defender of the Fatherland Day.

As many as 26% of respondents appreciate the most such qualities as honesty and truthfulness, 16% responsibility and the ability to stick to one's words and keep one's word, 14% decency and conscientiousness, 13% reliability and commitment, 9% mind, wisdom, intelligence, the same number of people value kindness, masculinity and the ability to perform "male deeds."

Among other qualities singled out by Russians are loyalty and devotion (8%), courage (8%), bravery (7%). Respondents also mentioned strength, diligence, care, purposefulness, good attitude towards people, justice, self-confidence, patriotism, ability to earn money, sense of humor and others.

The study was conducted among 1,600 adults via telephone interviews on February 19 with the margin of error not exceeding 2.5 percentage points.

FUTURE IS CLOSER THAN YOU THINK

The Ministry of Transport of Russia's Amur region sent a proposal to the Federal government, asking the authorities to include the region in the list of territories, where an intelligent transportation system (ITS) are set to be introduced as part of the Safe and High-Quality Motorways national project, the regional government said, adding that four crossroads are already operating in test mode in the city of Blagoveshchensk.

"While preparing to join the federal project, we began to introduce intelligent transportation systems on the territory of the Blagoveshchensk urban agglomeration at the expense of the regional road fund, now four crossroads are already in test mode ... In March, we will receive a report demonstrating the capabilities of the equipment and software, the final assessment of the effectiveness of the innovation will be given based on the data," the government said in a statement.

The four crossroads, where the system is being tested, were equipped with four traffic light controllers, 16 traffic flow detectors. Such a system allows you to switch traffic signals depending on the traffic load of the crossroads and maintain controlled traffic.

In general, the program envisages the modernization of traffic lights, the installation of intelligent systems, special software, information boards, photo and video recording cameras, smart stops, environmental weather stations, and digitization of road maps.

"All measures being implemented are primarily aimed at reducing road deaths. The inclusion of the Amur region in the federal project will expand the possibilities for strengthening the road network with various modules of intelligent transportation systems, automate traffic control processes, and ultimately improve road safety," the statement added.

The regional authorities also plan to create an automated traffic control system, as one of the elements of the ITS.

BEAUTY SERVICES NOT ONLY FOR WOMEN

Every fourth man in Russia has visited a cosmetologist at least once in his life, while 6% regularly undergo beauty procedures, and more than half say they have never used and are not going to use the services of this specialist, according to a fresh survey by Russian online retailer Ozon.

"Respondents are categorical about cosmetologists: 64% say they have never visited (a cosmetologist) and are not going to visit them. Twelve percent of men plan to make a trial visit to a cosmetologist, only 6% now regularly go for procedures," the poll said.

Rejection of cosmetologists among men increases with age if only half of those surveyed under the age of 25 are not going to visit a cosmetologist, then among respondents aged 40 years and older, 80% of them think likewise.

When choosing care products, men mainly rely on women: 48% trust the opinion of their wife or girlfriend in this matter, 4% do not even consult, but simply take cosmetics from their life partner. One in five relies on the competence of cosmetic brands, while 7% trust only expensive brands.

The study was conducted among more than 1,500 men across the country.