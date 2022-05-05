From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you how many Russians plan to spend their vacation abroad, about a new way to fight high blood sugar, and the first Russian-made 3D printer for work in space.

Nearly 20% of Russians plan to spend their summer vacation abroad this year, while more than a third opted for Russia's south as their holiday destination, according to a fresh study by the Rambler&Co media holding released on Thursday.

The majority of respondents ” 81% ” want to spend their summer holidays in Russia, while the remaining 19% will look for travel options outside the country.

Russia's southern regions with access to the sea turned out to be the most popular holiday destination within the country ” 37% of respondents will go there.

A total of 18% plan to explore the cities of Central Russia, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, every tenth will go to the Urals and Altai. Another 8% will prefer the Volga region and 7% each are attracted by Siberia and the Caucasus, according to the findings.

The study was conducted among more than 700,000 internet users from April 22-27.

SAUSAGE FOR REDUCING BLOOD SUGAR

Russian specialists have invented a sausage that reduces blood sugar level and are ready to put it into production this fall, Andrei Gurin, an associate professor of the department of technology of storage and animal products processing at Russian State Agrarian University - Moscow Timiryazev Agricultural academy, told Sputnik.

The formulation and technology of a functional product were developed at the basis of Russian State Agrarian University and All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, the specialist said.

"The effectiveness of the cooked sausage with the addition of a herbal drug of hypoglycemic action for the prevention and treatment of type 2 diabetes, Arfazetin, has been experimentally proven. The introduction of bean leaves into the formulation of the infusion also significantly showed a decrease in the level of glucose in the blood," Gurin said.

He added that its production can be launched by the end of autumn with the participation of representatives of the meat processing industry in the project.

It is planned to start with small batches of 200 kilograms (441 Pounds) of products per day and gradually increase production volumes.

The invention will be in demand among people with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes that amount to 5.1 million in Russia. The price of the sausage practically will not differ from that of ordinary cooked sausage ” the cost of 0.5 kilograms of such products will be from 300 to 400 rubles ($4.55-6).

National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University has announced that its engineers have completed the development of the first Russian 3D printer for printing in zero gravity commissioned by Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia, which is part of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos.

The work was carried out jointly with specialists from RSC Energia and Tomsk State University, which created a software and hardware system for controlling the printer.

"Two flight models of the printer were handed over to the customer. According to Roscosmos, one of them will be sent to the International Space Station this June. With its help, Russian cosmonauts will be able to make the parts necessary to work with the station equipment. The second sample will remain on Earth," the university said in a statement.

The development of the printer with all the necessary steps took a little over three years. The specialists of the Tomsk Polytechnic University were set to make an apparatus that would allow them to quickly and directly at the station create the small parts needed by cosmonauts so that they would not have to be delivered from Earth.

"The main scientific and engineering challenge was that 3D printing in zero gravity is different from terrestrial conditions. When printing on Earth, gravity makes a significant contribution to the 'gluing' of the layers during the layer-by-layer formation of the part. The absence of gravity requires changes in both technology and design of the printer," the statement read.