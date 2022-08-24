From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you what Russians feel about having their pets at their workplace, about the first app being developed by Russian specialists to detect depression, and what Rospotrebnadzor consider to be the best hot beverage for breakfast for schoolchildren.

Every ninth company in Russia allows its employees to bring their pets to work, while more than a quarter of staff has a positive attitude towards pets in the office, if they do not cause inconvenience, a fresh poll by the SuperJob job search service found after interviewing 1,600 adults.

A total of 27% of respondents approve of the idea of bringing their pets to work, and 34% feel the opposite. Another 26% said they have a neutral attitude towards animals in the office.

The desires of employees, however, still lag behind the opportunities, as only 11% of companies provide for such an opportunity, letting staff bring their pets to work from time to time.

The study was conducted among 1,000 HR managers and 1,600 economically active adults from across the country from August 16-22.

Scientists at the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University have started developing the first-ever app in Russia for self-screening of depression, the university's press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Most people are not always able to independently assess their condition and seek help in time, and since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of recent events, experts have found an unprecedented increase in requests for psychological and psychiatric consultations.

"Sechenov university scientists have teamed up with IT experts and are developing a new type of application: screening for depressive disorders based on artificial intelligence," the university said.

The future application will make it possible to determine the markers of depression based on short voice recordings, the algorithm will analyze the tone and speed of the user's speech. The application will not be able to make an accurate diagnosis, but will notify users of the need to seek help and give recommendations for a further plan of action, the university explained.

Patients with depressive symptoms are characterized by a large number of specific speech features, including the speed of speech, intonation , pauses between words and other parameters. The algorithm will select the necessary parameters based on large data samples.

Russian consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said that it considers cocoa to be the best beverage for schoolchildren for breakfast, as it contains a lot of calories.

"Breakfast should contain enough nutrients and calories to cover the upcoming energy costs ... Breakfast should be hearty and must include a hot dish ... It is best to offer cocoa as a drink ” the most nutritious drink (there are practically no calories in tea and coffee, the calorie content of cocoa is comparable to the calorie content of cheese)," the watchdog said.

Given how much energy schoolchildren need, they should eat five times a day, every 4 to 5 hours, depending on the load.

Additionally, special attention should be paid to the child's physical activity and outdoor walks. The duration of walks, outdoor games should be at least 3 to 3.5 hours for younger students and 2.5 hours for high school students.