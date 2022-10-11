From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you which Russian cities provide more opportunities for career advancement, how the country of production affects Russians' attitude to demand for goods, and about a breakthrough of Siberian scientists in measuring a J/psi meson subatomic particle.

Russians living in Omsk believe that the Siberian city provides least opportunities to advance a career, with the list of cities with poor career prospects also including Volgograd, Novokuznetsk and Astrakhan, a fresh poll by the SuperJob job search service revealed on Tuesday.

Only every tenth Omsk resident sees clear opportunities for personal growth, the study said after interviewing 20,500 representatives of the economically active population of Russian cities with more than 500,000 population.

Estimates of career opportunities in their hometown are highest in Moscow and St. Petersburg ” in the capital, two out of three residents believe that it is best for them to build a career here, while 56% believe St. Petersburg is the best option.

Kazan ranks third, with 43% of respondents saying that it is the best city in terms of career prospects. The top five also include Tyumen (42%) and Yekaterinburg (41%).

Russians do not have trust in US-made products, preferring domestic products to them, according to a fresh study by Romir research holding.

After analyzing the attitude of Russians to goods depending on the country of origin, the research holding found that the least trusted goods are produced in the US (26%).

Russians trust the most goods of domestic production (55%), followed by those made in Germany (46%) and Japan (44%).

"If the level of trust in Russian goods is higher in the regions than among residents of Moscow (56% vs 49%), Muscovites trust goods from Germany and Japan more often than Russians outside the capital. German goods are trusted by 52% of Muscovites and 54% of residents of the regions, Japanese goods (are trusted by) 47% and 43%, respectively," the study read.

Scientists at the Budker Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences have obtained the world's most accurate results of measuring the parameters of a J/psi meson ” an elementary particle, the discovery of which was awarded with the Nobel prize in Physics in 1974, the scientific institute said on Tuesday.

"Knowledge about the parameters of the J/psi meson is necessary to test the Standard Model of elementary particle physics. The values obtained at the institute ... have the highest accuracy in the world and are included in the international database on elementary particles," the institute said in a statement.

The purpose of such experiments in high energy physics is to test the theory of interactions of elementary particles - the Standard Model ” as well as to search for New Physics, phenomena that are not described by the existing theory, the statement read.

The values of the total and partial widths of J/psi mesons were measured directly for the first time, without involving the data of third-party experiments. The values are consistent with the results of previous world experiments and can be used in Russian and foreign research centers.