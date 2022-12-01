From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you about a new structure set up by the Moscow authorities to increase financial literacy among the residents, an exhibition of young artists' work and an annual book fair, both hosted by the Russian capital.

A Financial Literacy Coordination Council has been set up in Moscow and is designed to help the city authorities and other concerned organizations to boost financial awareness among the residents, the mayor's office said on Thursday.

"A coordination council has been created in the capital to improve the financial literacy of the population of Moscow. It will coordinate the work of the authorities and other interested organizations involved in the implementation of the main areas of focus for improving the financial literacy of city residents, approved in the summer of 2022. The metropolitan finance department will provide organizational and technical support for the activities of the council," the office said in a statement.

Every year, more and more Muscovites show interest in this area, with the number of events aimed at improving financial literacy growing in the capital. Among them are the annual Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurial Culture Festival, financial literacy days in city districts, championships in financial skills and competencies, lectures and exhibitions.

Additionally, special attention is paid to schoolchildren and the older generation. For instance, Moscow holds the "Budget for Citizens" projects competition. Participants present original projects on financial topics, including socially significant ones. Young people actively participate in financial quizzes and online lectures. For older residents, training courses and live broadcasts are organized.

The city authorities are introducing new and modern educational formats for all categories of citizens, the statement added.

The 15th KLIN exhibition of young theater artists kicked off in Moscow on Thursday and will run through January 15 at the Museum of Moscow, the press service of the Union of Theater Workers told Sputnik.

The exhibition presents the works of students and graduates from the country's leading theatrical and art educational institutions, including Russian Institute of Theatre Arts GITIS and the Moscow Art Theater school, among others.

"The 15th KLIN looks young and diverse ... Models, sketches, installations by students of scenography departments of theater universities in Moscow and St. Petersburg will present a kaleidoscope of searches for ideas, author's incarnations. The festival of young scenography is an exciting spectator journey through the theatrical worlds ” imaginary and real," the union said.

The exhibition showcases the wide scope of the professions of stage designer and costume designer, both during the apprenticeship stage and in the implementation process in the theater.

The annual Non/Fiction book fair opened in Moscow's Gostiny Dvor on Thursday and will run through December 5, with 307 publishing houses, booksellers and cultural institutions taking part.

This year, foreign publishers are not involved in the event, and all the attention is focused on domestic literature, according to the organizers.

The children's program, dubbed "Territory of Knowledge," will, as is traditional, become a platform for the presentation of new publishing projects as well as a forum for discussing common topics and urgent issues affecting children's literature publishing in Russia. Additionally, the most trending Russian comic book publishers will be present this year.

The fair's program includes more than 300 events that will be held at nine venues located in the atrium of Gostiny Dvor, as well as at participant stands. The list of speakers include well-known prose writers, poets, playwrights, publicists, illustrators, translators, literary critics, scientists and popularizers of science, teachers, cinematographers and film critics, travelers, public and cultural figures.

Non/Fiction will also host a fair for vinyl records, CD/DVDs and vintage equipment, where there will be, in particular, shellac discs for gramophones released in the first half of the 20th century.