From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you how young specialists in Moscow look for job, about a Russian-made smart device to grow plants without soil, and what Russians consider to be the best New Year gift.

More than 60% of youngsters in the Russian capital who turned to the employment service successfully find a job, the Moscow mayor's office said on Wednesday.

"More than 111,000 young specialists have found a job thanks to the support of the metropolitan employment service since 2019 ... Today, more than 60% of young job seekers who turned to the employment service successfully find a job," the office said in a statement.

This year, the service industry has traditionally become a priority for young people. Almost 40% work as cooks, kitchen workers, waiters and barmen. Retail, including e-commerce, is also gaining popularity. About 17% of young professionals chose vacancies for sales consultants, merchandisers, sales managers, and marketing specialists.

"Young specialists do not have much experience, they have a number of other advantages that employers value: trainability, high adaptability, innovative and creative thinking," the statement read, dding that the employment service offers young people not only a database of more than 400,000 vacancies, among which there are a large number of offers for candidates without work experience, but also a line of effective services for building a future career.

A Moscow manufacturer will start producing early next year a smart, custom-built device for growing plants without soil in a special climate chamber, the mayor's office said on Wednesday.

"Moscow enterprises continue to expand the range of high-tech products. Next year, one of the residents of the capital's special economic zone will start producing a smart device of its own design, which allows growing plants without soil in a special climatic chamber," the office said in a statement.

The device will be used as educational equipment in schools and universities and will help to master the basics of robotics, gain skills in biological cultivation of plants, experience in programming, as well as interaction with electronic devices within the framework of the concept of the internet of things, according to the statement.

Plants will be placed in a tray at the bottom of the chamber, and their roots will be immersed in a nutrient solution, which is circulated by a pump. The device will let simulate the daily cycle of illumination in time and intensity.

The smart device is expected to go on sale in January 2023.

One in six Russians wants to receive money as a New Year gift, while real estate is considered second most popular present among Russians, according to a fresh poll by the SuperJob employment search service.

"Russians most often dream of receiving money as a New Year's gift (16%). At the same time, two years ago, the most desired gift for the New Year was a car," the study said after interviewing 1,600 representatives of the economically active population from across the country.

Real estate ranks second, with 15% of respondents willing to get an apartment, house or plot of land as a New Year's gift.

Another 8% of Russians would like to get a new device for the New Year, 7% dream of a car, 2% of respondents dream of a new outfit or accessories, 1% each want to receive jewelry and a pet for the New Year.

Other hoped-for gifts include perfume, sports equipment, boats, furniture, motorcycles, musical instruments, training certificates, and sweets, according to the findings.