From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about plans to make toll roads in Russia free of charge for electric vehicles starting next month, about Russians' level of anxiety, and about the 2023 VK Fest, the most popular urban open-air in Russia.

Free travel on toll roads for owners of electric vehicles will be launched from March 1, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday, citing the Russian government.

Making toll roads free of charge will create additional benefits for owners of electric vehicles and will have a positive impact on stimulating demand and developing the electric vehicle market as a whole, the newspaper said, citing the head of the Moskvich car manufacturer.

On the other hand, the experiment will not spur interest in electric vehicles as long as the price difference with a conventional car is large and the charging infrastructure is not developed, Kommersant noted.

Earlier this month, the government said that it is planned to multiply by nine the production of electric vehicles in Russia in 2023 ” up to 18,000 cars per year, and up to 36,000 in 2024.

The anxiety level among Russians has increased by two percentage points to 51% over the past week, while 44% said they felt calm, a fresh poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The poll showed that 5% of those surveyed found it difficult to answer the question.

A week earlier, the poll showed that 49% of the respondents said their relatives, friends and colleagues felt anxious, while 46% of those surveyed said they felt tranquil, and 6% were undecided.

The survey was conducted from February 10-12 in 104 Russian cities among 1,500 people. The margin of error does not exceed 3.6%.

VK Fest will be held this year in five Russian cities for the first time and will last a month, the organizers of the festival said on Friday.

"The 2023 VK Fest will be the largest festival in Russia: it will last a month and for the first time will be held in five cities ” from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok," the organizers said in a statement.

This year, the capitals of the cultural life of Siberia and the Far East ” Novosibirsk and Vladivostok ” will be hosting the festival for the first time. The festival will be the biggest entertainment event of the summer and a special gift for graduates, as they will be able to watch the performances of stars from a separate fan zone near the main stage.

"By announcing VK Fest 2023 in five cities of Russia at once, we are taking the next step ” going beyond the capitals and one summer weekend. Now, we hope to win the hearts of Siberia and the Far East: hundreds of thousands more people will feel the unique vibe of our festival," the statement read.

This year, the festival will take place in Vladivostok on June 17, in Novosibirsk on June 24, in St. Petersburg on July 1-2, in Sochi on July 8, and in Moscow on July 15-16.