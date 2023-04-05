From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards their work teammates, about the plans of Lomonosov Moscow State University to launch small student satellites to coincide with its 270th anniversary, and about Russians' attitude towards neural networks.

One in three Russians is not satisfied with their work teams, with shifting responsibility and lack of professionalism being the most annoying traits, a fresh poll by Rabota.ru job search service and SberUniversity showed on Wednesday.

As many as 66% of respondents are content with their work teams, while 34% share the opposite opinion, the poll found after interviewing 5,000 adults from across Russia last month.

When asked what is the most annoying trait in their colleagues, respondents named shifting responsibility (61%), lack of professionalism (53%), arrogance (51%), a tendency to gossip (50%), laziness (42%), violation of personal boundaries (40%), missed deadlines and mistakes in work (35%), and untidy appearance and unpleasant smell (28%), among others.

An ideal colleague, according to the majority of Russians, is a professional (68%), responsible (67%) and reliable (53%) person. A third of respondents (33%) noted cleanliness and a neat appearance, and 32% ” sociability.

"(A total of) 26% of Russians believe that an ideal colleague should have a high ability to work. For 19%, the ability to motivate others is an important quality," the poll said.

Lomonosov Moscow State University is planning to increase its orbital constellation to 20 small student satellites by 2025 when the university celebrates its 270th anniversary, Vasiliy Sazonov, the dean of the Faculty of Space Research at the university, said.

"We want to deploy some 20 satellites by 2025. We currently have seven (satellites) launched. We launched one last year, this year, there will be three more, we hope that they will fly," Sazonov said at a meeting organized by the Andrey Melnichenko Foundation that supports talented children in science and education.

The university also plans to deploy five receiving stations on the territory of Russia, the specialist said.

Additionally, the university is in talks with Iran to send a satellite and deploy a receiving station there. Such negotiations on launching student satellites are also underway with Brazil, India and Belarus.

More than half of Russians are aware of the existence of neural networks, with nearly third of them, or 35%, having a positive attitude towards them, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) revealed on Wednesday.

A neural network is an artificial intelligence-driven computer program that works on the same principles as the human brain. It can learn, engage in dialogue, write poetry, and create images.

According to the findings, 51% of Russians have heard something about neural networks, but do not know any details. Another 12% are well aware of them, while 37% of respondents heard about them for the first time.

As many as 35% have a positive attitude towards neural networks, while 20% felt the opposite. Another 40% are neutral about them, and 5% were unable to give a definite answer.

Among those well aware of the work of neural networks, the majority ” 63% ” are positive about them, 23% are neutral, and 13% have a negative attitude.

When asked if they personally used neural networks or saw the results of their work on the internet, more than half (64%) replied in the negative. Another 19% saw pictures created using a neural network, and 4% said they used it for study.

Additionally, 19% of respondents believe that such technologies can take over the work of creative professions, while 69% believe that it is impossible to replace a person with a program in creativity.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted on April 2 among 1,600 citizens over 18 years old. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5%.