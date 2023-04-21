From Russia WIth News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how many Russians regularly sort garbage, about new sensor materials created by Russian scientists, together with their Syrian colleagues, for detecting explosives, and the Lyrid meteor shower that will peak this weekend.

One in six Russians sorts garbage on a regular basis, while the rest of them do it depending on whether they have some free time or a special container nearby, a fresh study by the Rambler&Co media holding showed on Friday.

"Waste sorting is an important but time-consuming process. (A total of) 59% do it if there is a special container nearby, and 24% ” depending on free time. Only 17% of people regularly sort and recycle waste," the study said.

Additionally, the study found out about the most common eco-habits. Turning off the water while brushing your teeth turned out to be the most popular one with 35% of respondents doing this. It was followed by using eco-friendly bags and things made from recycled plastic (23%), separating garbage (19%), using reusable coffee cups (9%), participating in eco-promotions (6%). Another 5% hand over items for recycling and 3% avoid products that are tested on animals.

Compared to a similar survey conducted in 2021, more Russians have begun to use green products (32% in 2023 against 23% in 2021) and save water more (35% against 30%). At the same time, fewer of them donate clothes for recycling (5% and 13%, respectively).

More than two-thirds of respondents understand the importance of caring for the environment: 37% try to help organizations and foundations in this field, while 36% lead an eco-friendly lifestyle themselves. However, 27% of respondents do not think about this.

Scientists at Ural Federal University, together with colleagues from the Postovsky Institute of Organic Synthesis of the Ural Branch of the Russian academy of Sciences and Syria's University of Aleppo, have obtained new fluorescent materials that can be used as highly sensitive sensors for nitrogen-containing toxic and model explosives in solutions and gases, the Russian Ministry of education and Science told Sputnik.

The development of new sensor compositions and materials based on them to detect traces of explosives and their components is an important technical task for ensuring safety.

To detect and quantify nitrogen-containing explosives, a range of methods have been developed that involve the use of expensive and bulky equipment that is not suitable for express analysis.

The so-called fluorescent method developed by the Russian and Syrian scientists is distinguished by its simplicity of technical execution, low cost, and high sensitivity to the substances being determined, which can be detected remotely by molecules evaporating from their surface.

For new sensor materials, Russian and Syrian scientists took one of the materials based on a derivative of the chemical compound pyrene. This resulted in a model nitrogen-containing substance being found in extremely low concentrations.

The Lyrid meteor shower will reach its peak on Saturday night, but it will be already visible starting early Friday, the Moscow Planetarium has announced.

"From April 14-25, the Lyrid meteor shower is activated, the peak of which will fall on April 22-23, 2023. According to the forecasts of the International Meteor Organization, up to 18 meteors per hour are expected," the planetarium said in a statement.

The Lyrids ” a meteor shower of medium strength ” is usually observed for three nights near its peak. This year, it will be visible on the nights of April 21, 22 and 23. The conditions for witnessing meteors will be favorable, since the Moon will not interfere with the observation of meteors in any way.

This year, the Lyrids have caused a bit of a stir ” on Wednesday, an unknown meteor-like object flew in the sky over Kiev and burned out, causing a bright flash. The Ukrainian president's office reported on the work of the air defense in the capital first, but then deleted the post. The Kiev city military administration, in turn, suggested that the flash in the sky was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. This theory was later disproved as well.

Russian military expert Alexey Leonkov told Sputnik it was most likely a Lyrid meteor. The Institute of Astronomy of the Russian Academy of Sciences did not rule out the expert's theory. Later, the State Space Agency of Ukraine also stated that the flash over Kiev was most likely caused by a meteorite fall.