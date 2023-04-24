From Russia With News

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards the idea of providing social safety net to all families with children, whether employers ask questions about the marital status of job seekers in Russia, and if Russian companies care about environmental issues.

More than half of Russians believe that the state should provide social safety net to all families with children regardless of their income, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday.

As many as 51% are in favor of the idea of the state helping all families with children, including 67% of those aged from 18 to 24 years old and 39% of those aged over 60 years. At the same time, 42% believe that such a support should be provided only to families in need ” 28% of those aged from 18 to 24 years old and 53% of those aged over 60 years.

Additionally, 49% think that parents should receive payments for children and dispose of them at their discretion. A slightly smaller part of respondents (42%) is sure that it is right to transfer money to parents' accounts from which goods and services of reliable suppliers will be paid, while the state will have to act as a guarantor of their quality.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on March 26, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.

Some 30% of employers in Russia is interested in the marital status of job seekers and their plans to have children, and such questions are asked of both women and men, according to a fresh poll by Russia's largest online employment search service, HeadHunter.

"More than a third of Russian employers (34%) say that they have a practice in their companies to be interested in the marital status of candidates and the prospects for childbearing. Moreover, both men and women are asked such questions during interviews," the study said.

Another quarter of employers said that they ask such questions depending on the position level of the future employee, while 33% of company representatives do not have such a practice at all.

Additionally, 48% of Russian employers believe that female job seekers should be asked such questions, with 17% of them being sure these questions must be mandatory during interviews.

Russian companies are now less interested in the green agenda, as there are now more short-term tasks, Yakov Sergienko, the head of the Yakov and Partners consulting company, an ex-partner of McKinsey & Co. in Russia, told Sputnik.

"The topic has become less popular, among other things, due to the fact that short-term tasks have appeared ” how to conduct foreign trade relations, how to attract qualified personnel, how to adapt to a new market, and so on," Sergienko said when asked if the current situation forces companies to abandon the green agenda and environmental issues.

According to the consulting company's estimates, less than 5% of managers in Russia are now concerned about environmental issues.

"It is interesting that about the same number of Russians identified this topic as important when considering an employer," the company head added.