UrduPoint.com

From Russia With News

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 08:00 PM

From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards the idea of providing social safety net to all families with children, whether employers ask questions about the marital status of job seekers in Russia, and if Russian companies care about environmental issues.

More than half of Russians believe that the state should provide social safety net to all families with children regardless of their income, a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Monday.

As many as 51% are in favor of the idea of the state helping all families with children, including 67% of those aged from 18 to 24 years old and 39% of those aged over 60 years. At the same time, 42% believe that such a support should be provided only to families in need ” 28% of those aged from 18 to 24 years old and 53% of those aged over 60 years.

Additionally, 49% think that parents should receive payments for children and dispose of them at their discretion. A slightly smaller part of respondents (42%) is sure that it is right to transfer money to parents' accounts from which goods and services of reliable suppliers will be paid, while the state will have to act as a guarantor of their quality.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on March 26, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%, and a confidence level of 95%.

Some 30% of employers in Russia is interested in the marital status of job seekers and their plans to have children, and such questions are asked of both women and men, according to a fresh poll by Russia's largest online employment search service, HeadHunter.

"More than a third of Russian employers (34%) say that they have a practice in their companies to be interested in the marital status of candidates and the prospects for childbearing. Moreover, both men and women are asked such questions during interviews," the study said.

Another quarter of employers said that they ask such questions depending on the position level of the future employee, while 33% of company representatives do not have such a practice at all.

Additionally, 48% of Russian employers believe that female job seekers should be asked such questions, with 17% of them being sure these questions must be mandatory during interviews.

Russian companies are now less interested in the green agenda, as there are now more short-term tasks, Yakov Sergienko, the head of the Yakov and Partners consulting company, an ex-partner of McKinsey & Co. in Russia, told Sputnik.

"The topic has become less popular, among other things, due to the fact that short-term tasks have appeared ” how to conduct foreign trade relations, how to attract qualified personnel, how to adapt to a new market, and so on," Sergienko said when asked if the current situation forces companies to abandon the green agenda and environmental issues.

According to the consulting company's estimates, less than 5% of managers in Russia are now concerned about environmental issues.

"It is interesting that about the same number of Russians identified this topic as important when considering an employer," the company head added.

Related Topics

Russia Company Job Same Money March Women Market All From Employment

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

20 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

20 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to MontrÃ©al in July

1 hour ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

1 hour ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.