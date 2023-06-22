From Russia With News

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you whether Russians visit monuments commemorating the Great Patriotic War, the eastern front of World War 2 fought by the Soviet Union from 1941-1945, whether parents in Russia try to protect their children from dangerous information on the internet, and what employers in Russia pay attention to when hiring new staff.

A large majority of Russians visit monuments dedicated to the Great Patriotic War, with about one in three doing this several times a year, a fresh survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed on Thursday.

As many as 81% of respondents said that they visit monuments commemorating the war, the poll found, adding that 34% do so several times a year and another 34% ” once a year. Eight percent said that they visit these monuments once every two to three years and 5% even more rarely.

At the same time, 18% of Russians never visit this kind of monument, according to the findings.

Overall, 85% of respondents aged from 18 to 24 visit these monuments, compared to 84% of 25-34 years olds and 45-59 years olds.

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on June 11, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.

PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM INTERNET DANGERS

More than a third of Russians allow their children aged under 12 to use the internet at home, and 15% do not take any measures to protect them from information that is dangerous or unsuitable for this age group, VCIOM Foundation General Director Konstantin Abramov has said.

When asked if they have children under the age of 12 using the internet at home, 35% replied in the affirmative in 2021, and 26% ” in 2012.

Commenting on measures to protect children from dangerous information on the internet, 41% of respondents mentioned parental control software available via a provider or special software, and 31% said that they sit with their child when they are using a computer, Abramov said.

Only 2% of parents resort to preventive conversations and checking their search history on the internet. And 15% do not take any measures at all to protect children from dangerous information online.

Additionally, most respondents were in favor of limiting information available on the internet about weapons, explosives and their production from improvised materials (91%), appeals to join a religious cult (89%), and information about suicide (88%).

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.

More than half of employers in Russia pay attention to a job applicant's appearance, and although this is not a decisive factor in hiring, most recruiters may waver because of their untidy appearance, smell, excessive extravagance and mean-looking face, a fresh poll by the Rabota.ru job search service showed on Thursday.

As many as 84% of employers will consider especially carefully a candidate with a sloppy appearance, while 76% pay attention to an unpleasant smell and hygiene problems, the study found out after polling more than 400 representatives of Russian companies.

Additionally, the list of factors that may make employers waver over job applicants include overly extravagant behavior (53%), the lack of a smile or an angry facial expression (39%), piercings and other modifications on the face (32%), as well as tattoos on visible parts of the body (18%).

At the same time, 52% of respondents said that though they pay attention to an applicant's appearance, it is not decisive when hiring. For 44% of respondents, the appearance of future employees is not important at all, as they evaluate the candidate by their skills.

"Only 4% of recruiters admitted that appearance is a decisive factor in choosing a candidate," the poll said.

Employers most often pay attention to the general appearance of an applicant (77%), clothing and its compliance with the requirements of the work environment (35%), the candidate's facial expression (34%), hair and hair care (19%), and make-up or facial hygiene features (13%).

"Almost one in 10 recruiters (11%) does not pay attention to the candidate's appearance during the interview," the study concluded.