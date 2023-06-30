From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how often Russians go on vacation, Russians' attitude towards reading books, and whether people in Russia trust each other.

More than 40% of Russians say that they have begun to vacation less over the past year, a fresh study by the Webbankir online financial platform showed on Friday.

While 56.2% of respondents would like to take a two-week vacation twice a year, in reality, only 46.6% of Russians manage to do this.

At the same time, 41% said that they have begun to vacation less over the past year and another 7.5% do not go on vacation at all.

Additionally, the poll found that 21% would like to take a vacation three times or more during the year, splitting the vacation into short periods. Just over 18% would prefer to go away on holiday once, but for no less than a month. For 2.9%, a two-week vacation would be enough and 1.5% said they did not need a vacation at all ” they had enough holidays and weekends.

The situation with vacations in actual fact is rather different from those wishes. Only 12.5% can afford to take a break three times a year, and more often for short periods. However, the number of those who take a vacation once a year, but for a month, turned out to be higher in reality ” 23%. For 10.4%, a two-week vacation is enough. And 7.5% said that they work all the time.

The study was conducted among 2,000 working Russians aged from 20 to 60 years old in June.

Almost a quarter of Russians would like to read more books, including in electronic format, while 15% said that they have already begun to do this over the past year, according to a fresh study by the NAFI analytical center published by Russian e-book service LitRes.

As many as 23% of respondents said they read from one to three e-books a year. Another 15% of Russians said that they get acquainted with four to 10 books on average over 12 months, while 10% of respondents read 10 e-books or more, according to the findings.

"Assessing the nearest future, one in four (24%) expresses a request for an increase in reading books," the study said, adding that women are more interested in that than men ” 28% against 19%, respectively.

Additionally, 85% of Russians have not changed their reading habits over the past year, but 15% of respondents have begun to read more. Mostly, these are residents of the country with higher education and those with an average income level. Most often this is due to the fact that literature is calming, and helps to escape from the hustle and bustle, problems and disturbing news ” 36% of respondents answered.

The poll also found that 68% of Russians read e-books ” mainly young people aged from 18 to 25 years old (73%), residents of the Central Federal District (73%), employed people (70%), and those with a degree or an incomplete higher education (78%).

Russians' favorite genres of fiction were science fiction and fantasy (39%), detective stories (38%), adventure stories (36%), classical literature (30%) and romance (28%).

Almost half of Russians believe that people in their country trust each other, according to a fresh poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM).

As many as 48% of respondents believe that people in Russia trust each other. Another 44% believe that they have no trust in each other.

When asked about the qualities that contribute to building trust, respondents mentioned honesty, truthfulness, sincerity and frankness (24%), keeping promises, reliability and responsibility (8%), mutual assistance and responsiveness (6%), as well as respect (6%).

Among the most popular reasons for distrust, Russians pointed to lies, deceit and hypocrisy (15%), as well as isolation, selfishness and greed (7%).

The all-Russian VCIOM-Sputnik telephone survey was conducted among 1,600 adult Russians on June 18, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.5%.