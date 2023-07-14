Open Menu

From Russia With News

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 08:00 PM

From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how often Russians travel, if they would like to see Russian lawmakers drive domestically-made cars, and where Russian students are planning to spend their holidays this year.

Russians have started to travel less frequent over the past two years, with over 40% of tourists not being ready to spend more than 50,000 rubles ($555.5) on their vacation, according to a fresh study by the Servizoria market research company.

There is currently a downward trend in tourist trips. Thus, almost half of respondents noted that they have begun to travel less in the past two years, the study found after polling some 1,500 Russians.

When asked about criteria to choose a vacation destination, most respondents said that they are guided by prices (68%). Another 19% said that they have started to choose more cost-effective types of recreation.

"Thus, 42% of respondents are ready to spend no more than 50,000 rubles on their next trip. Another 35% of respondents expect a budget of 50,000 to 100,000 rubles," the study said.

Additionally, the study found that 55% of Russians plan to travel this summer, with the vast majority ”80% ” opting for domestic destinations.

Three in four Russians support an initiative by lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin calling on lawmakers to switch to domestically-made cars, a fresh study by job search service SuperJob showed on Friday.

During a plenary session of the lower house on Tuesday, Volodin said that it is necessary to focus on the domestic auto industry in public procurement for authorities and budgetary institutions.

A total of 75% of respondents are in favor of lawmakers switching to Russian-made cars, as they believe this will lead to the development of the country's auto industry, the survey found after interviewing 1,600 respondents.

At the same time, 9% are against the idea and another 16% were unable to give a definite answer.

Citizens under 34 were less likely to support the idea than those over 34 years old (68%). Volodin's initiative is also mainly supported by Russians with an income of 50,000 to 80,000 rubles a month (80%).

RUSSIAN STUDENTS' SUMMER VACATION

Most Russian students intend to spend their summer holidays traveling across the country, the Federal Service for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) has announced.

"The expert center of the All-Russian student project 'Your Move,' together with the 'More than a trip' program, conducted a survey among students and found out that three-quarters (76%) are planning their holidays in the regions of Russia," the watchdog said.

Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan have become the destinations most visited by young people. The top five also includes Sochi and the Altai Republic, Rosmolodezh added.

Additionally, the survey found that 19% of youngsters prefer annual holidays, 20% travel every three months, and 22% travel less than once a year.

Related Topics

Russia Budget Holidays Student Company Job Young Sochi Kazan St. Petersburg Same Lead Market Industry Top

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

1 hour ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacksâ€™ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacksâ€™ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

2 hours ago
 Aima Baig's â€˜Funkariâ€™ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's â€˜Funkariâ€™ becomes internet sensation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

3 hours ago

ACC Menâ€™s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahaniâ€™s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World