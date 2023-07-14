From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) In this digest, we will tell you how often Russians travel, if they would like to see Russian lawmakers drive domestically-made cars, and where Russian students are planning to spend their holidays this year.

Russians have started to travel less frequent over the past two years, with over 40% of tourists not being ready to spend more than 50,000 rubles ($555.5) on their vacation, according to a fresh study by the Servizoria market research company.

There is currently a downward trend in tourist trips. Thus, almost half of respondents noted that they have begun to travel less in the past two years, the study found after polling some 1,500 Russians.

When asked about criteria to choose a vacation destination, most respondents said that they are guided by prices (68%). Another 19% said that they have started to choose more cost-effective types of recreation.

"Thus, 42% of respondents are ready to spend no more than 50,000 rubles on their next trip. Another 35% of respondents expect a budget of 50,000 to 100,000 rubles," the study said.

Additionally, the study found that 55% of Russians plan to travel this summer, with the vast majority ”80% ” opting for domestic destinations.

Three in four Russians support an initiative by lower house chairman Vyacheslav Volodin calling on lawmakers to switch to domestically-made cars, a fresh study by job search service SuperJob showed on Friday.

During a plenary session of the lower house on Tuesday, Volodin said that it is necessary to focus on the domestic auto industry in public procurement for authorities and budgetary institutions.

A total of 75% of respondents are in favor of lawmakers switching to Russian-made cars, as they believe this will lead to the development of the country's auto industry, the survey found after interviewing 1,600 respondents.

At the same time, 9% are against the idea and another 16% were unable to give a definite answer.

Citizens under 34 were less likely to support the idea than those over 34 years old (68%). Volodin's initiative is also mainly supported by Russians with an income of 50,000 to 80,000 rubles a month (80%).

RUSSIAN STUDENTS' SUMMER VACATION

Most Russian students intend to spend their summer holidays traveling across the country, the Federal Service for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) has announced.

"The expert center of the All-Russian student project 'Your Move,' together with the 'More than a trip' program, conducted a survey among students and found out that three-quarters (76%) are planning their holidays in the regions of Russia," the watchdog said.

Moscow, St. Petersburg and Kazan have become the destinations most visited by young people. The top five also includes Sochi and the Altai Republic, Rosmolodezh added.

Additionally, the survey found that 19% of youngsters prefer annual holidays, 20% travel every three months, and 22% travel less than once a year.